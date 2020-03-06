SALEM — A member of the Salem Public Schools community is also under self-quarantine now after returning home from a trip where the area is at risk of the spread of novel coronavirus.
Interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith shared this news in an update to parents and the public that was posted on the district's website.
She said she was recently notified that the person returned from traveling to a destination identified at risk by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The person has shown no symptoms of coronavirus at this time, she said, but out of an abundance of caution and to prevent any potential exposure to staff and students, officials asked the person to "remain out of the district" for at least 14 days.
The person also was not at a school or on school grounds following their return, she said.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and ask for your cooperation in informing our school health professionals if you or a family member is returning from a trip abroad," Smith wrote, saying this policy is in accordance with federal guidelines, which are evolving daily.
"I want to emphasize that we do not currently have an identified case of COVID-19 in Salem Public Schools and our risk rate remains low," she wrote. "Our building crews are following recommended disinfecting guidelines and school nurses continue to work with teachers and students to emphasize good hand hygiene and illness prevention strategies.
"We are currently working with the Salem Board of Health and the city of Salem to develop robust emergency preparedness plans to possible scenarios around this infectious disease. While this specific virus is new, managing community spread of disease is not and our public health officials are well prepared," wrote Smith.
An employee at Beverly High School was also under self-quarantine this week after returning home from a trip where travel is restricted due to the number of coronavirus cases. That person also hasn't shown any signs or symptoms of the virus, officials said.
