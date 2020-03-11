Large gatherings, school trips and other public events are increasingly being canceled across the region as a way to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has steadily been growing in the number of confirmed cases.
This follows Gov. Charlie Baker's declaration of a state of emergency in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon in response to a "significant uptick" in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The North Shore Business Expo, a major business networking event that was set for March 19, has been postponed now and several other conferences and events have been put off as well or moved to an online format.
Danvers school officials, in accordance with recommendations from Baker and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say all international trips as well as out of state field trips will be canceled.
In Salem, school officials say all field trips and large group events this week will be canceled.
Salem State University is also canceling any on-campus activities that draw more than 25 people and telling students to prepare for the possibility of remote learning as they return from spring break.
