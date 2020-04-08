More than 70 properties owned by the Trustees have been reopened to the public after being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the Trustees said it will reopen 76 properties to give people more opportunity to spend time in nature during the pandemic.
The Trustees closed all of its 118 properties on March 24 and has been working with local and state officials to determine how to safely reopen some of them to the public. The properties being reopened do not require staffing and did not experience overcrowding prior to the closing, the Trustees said.
The organization said it "strongly encourages" residents to only visit properties in their own communities and to comply with social distancing practices.
Local properties reopening include Halibut Point Reservation in Rockport; Misery Islands in Salem Sound; Greenwood Farm and Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich; Crowninshield and Gerry Islands in Marblehead; Glendale Falls in Middleton; and Stavros Reservation in Essex.
A complete list of property openings can be found at thetrustees.org/COVID19.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.