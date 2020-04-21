The process of getting documents notarized — an essential aspect of many business transactions — could be in for a major overhaul to take into account social distancing in the COVID-19 era.
A Massachusetts Senate committee was voting overnight on a bill that would enable notaries public to "perform an acknowledgement, affirmation or other notarial act" by using real-time electronic video conferencing.
The bill includes a series of stipulations that must be met to ensure a notarization is valid and effective.
A notary public, according to a bill summary, would have to observe each principal's execution of a document; the notary public and each principal would take an oath swearing they are physically in Massachusetts; each principal would provide the notary public with satisfactory evidence of identity; and a principal would have the executed document delivered to the notary public by delivery service, courier or other means.
Under the bill, which members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee are voting on until 9:30 a.m., the terms of the special law will be repealed three business days after the governor terminates the COVID-19 state of emergency, which was declared on March 10.
The Senate meets at 11 a.m. when it's possible that the bill could emerge for a vote.
~ Michael P. Norton/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.