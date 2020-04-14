WENHAM — Town officials will host two interactive virtual public health forums later this week for residents to hear from and ask questions of in-town experts on the coronavirus. The town will also discuss its response to the pandemic.
The forums, which are scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at 3 and 7 p.m., will be held via Zoom.
Public Health Nurse Maribeth Ting, police Capt. Kevin DiNapoli, fire Chief Stephen Kavanaugh, Board of Health member Regina Baker and Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi will be on each forum.
Residents can submit questions ahead of time by completing an online form, or actively participate in the Zoom meeting. Questions can also be submitted by calling 978-468-5520, ext. 4.
3 p.m. meeting details
Click here to participate in the 3 p.m. meeting via Zoom from your desktop computer or smartphone app. To call-in to the meeting via phone, dial 1-929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 301 551 267.
7 p.m. meeting details
Click here to participate in the 7 p.m. meeting via Zoom from your desktop computer or smartphone app. To call-in to the meeting via phone, dial 1-929-205-6099 and enter Meeting ID: 522 084 630.
Both forums will also be broadcast live by HWCAM Television and streamed live on hwcam.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.