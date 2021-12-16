A story that appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of The Salem News requires correction. Due to a reporting error, the name of a judge who ruled on a pretrial motion in the case against Salem attorney Gary Zerola was incorrect. It was Judge Christine Roach. 

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

