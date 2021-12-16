A story that appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of The Salem News requires correction. Due to a reporting error, the name of a judge who ruled on a pretrial motion in the case against Salem attorney Gary Zerola was incorrect. It was Judge Christine Roach.
Correction
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis
Trending Video
Julie Manganis
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Beverly - George Thomas Andrews, 78, passed away at home on December 10, 2021. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Miles and Hazel Andrews of Essex, MA. He was predeceased by his sister Gale, of Essex, MA. George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane Andrews; his brother R…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE