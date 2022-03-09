Photos of a prayer vigil for Ukraine that were published in the March 7 edition of The Salem News require a correction. The photo captions incorrectly identified the church as St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. The vigil, in fact, took place at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem.
Correction
