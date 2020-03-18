A story on page 1 of Wednesday's Salem News, "Coronavirus concerns shift addiction support online," requires correction. While Recovery Centers of America in Danvers is no longer hosting support group meetings from outside groups at its facility, the center has not stopped its own outpatient programming. The facility is using Webex for online support.
