Sited on four professionally landscaped and hardscaped acres on one of Wenham’s most coveted streets, this breathtaking shingle-style home is a little slice of “Nantucket-like” heaven right here on the North Shore. Complete with five bedrooms, five and a half baths and a private in-law or au pair suite, this meticulously designed residence affords a wealth of space, tremendous versatility and an unsurpassed level of luxury. Proudly presented by J Barrett & Company’s Josephine Baker, it is listed for $2,375,000.
“There is this remarkable sense of brightness and airiness from the moment you walk into an expansive foyer that offers a soaring ceiling, a bank of windows above and a straight shot to a backyard bluestone patio,” says the Realtor. “Architecturally, this home has it all from arched doorways to decorative wainscoting to distinct woodworking. This is a pretty special property that is all about windows and light.”
Step to the immediate right to find a sophisticated living room with a wood burning fireplace flanked by custom shelving and a richly paneled library/study with fireplace, built-in bookcases and an air purifying system perfect for the cigar-smoking connoisseur perhaps. Sitting prominently to the left is an elegant dining room and an adjoining butler’s pantry with wine chiller, mini fridge, glass-fronted cabinets and prep sink.
Even the most reluctant cook is sure to be inspired by the gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counter tops in a delicious shade of green, a large center island, high-end stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a six burner Thermador stove, and a generous dining area. From there, expect an easy and seamless transition into a family room with built-in cupboards, another fireplace and French doors to a spectacular three-season sunroom wrapped in windows. Rounding off this floor is a convenient mudroom with thoughtful cubbies and storage, a powder room and a second staircase to the aforementioned one-bedroom, one-bath in-law space above the three-car garage.
The striking hardwood floors on the main level extend throughout a second level shared by an astounding five bedrooms. The spacious primary suite is just lovely with a walk-in closet with built-in dressers and a sky-lit bath with radiant heat, two pedestaled sinks, an over-sized glass shower and a sumptuous jetted tub. Should you possibly require more space, the finished lower level is comprised of a playroom, and exercise room and a craft room.
Close to Route 128 and the commuter rail, this spectacular property is also easily accessible to local dining, shopping, beaches and top-rated schools.
