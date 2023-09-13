One thing's for sure. It had nothing to do with a tight budget.
Newlywed couple Ben and Jen Kuzma say they spent "well above" the whopping $30,000 national average for what was a gorgeously upscale seaside wedding this July at Gloucester's 4 star Beauport Hotel.
It was, say the couple, the wedding of their dreams. Everything, but everything was perfect. Including the chicken McNuggets. And the French fries. And the quarter pounders with cheese, all impeccably catered by Gloucester's own Maplewood Street McDonalds.
JJ Lietz, who owns the Maplewood franchise says that when Ben and Jen stopped by last summer to ask about catering, he "jumped at it."
Lietz, whose family has owned and managed the location for fourteen years, says he grew up in Gloucester as a McDonalds kid. "We were a McFamily," he says, "and we still are. We lived local and we love local. Our customers aren't just customers, they're our community, we grow relationships with them over the years."
A large Lebanese family, the Lietz's moved to Gloucester from Chicago when JJ's father bought the Maplewood franchise and he grew up across the street. To cater a wedding at the Beauport was for him a chance to show the community just how good his Maplewood team is.
The bride and groom were certainly pleased.
On the face of it, Ben and Jen Kuzma are not anyone's idea of MickeyD fans. The couple, who live in the Boston, met playing sports (him, hockey; she, lacross), and rise each morning at 4:30 a.m. to hit the gym before starting their days, Ben as a Phd. pharmaceutical researcher, and Jen as as advertising sales executive.
But the healthy couple share a not very secret passion for McChicken sandwiches and, perhaps more to the point, Jen's maiden name was McDonald. For her, a McDonalds' feast was "the cherry on the cake, the perfect way to end a perfect day."
So, while the formal wedding menu featured formal fare (scallops wrapped in bacon, for one;) for the after party in the hotel's nautical 1606 Bar, it was McDonalds all the way., and it was, say the couple "A huge hit."
Interestingly, this his happy "fun loving couple" may be ahead of the curve here in the states. In Asia, McDonald weddings have been trending for awhile, starting in Hong Kong, where couples can actually marry under the arches, and now in Indonesia, where, following demand, McDonald's has launched a catering package called 'Happiness Package," which costs the happy couples a very economical U.S. $200.
Although Ben and Jen paid a lot more than that, they say it was worth every penny "just to see the looks on their faces."
With CNN reporting that "inflation is crushing wedding budgets," and even "guests are going into debt" to attend, could McDonald's wedding catering catch on in America's over-the-top wedding culture?
That remains to be seen. McDonalds is a deeply data driven marketing giant with business in more than 100 markets around the world, so its ability to identify a trend in its infancy makes it something of a bell-weather.
For Ben and Jen Kuzma, marketing and inflation were not part of the equation. "We just really wanted to have fun. Family and friends are everything to us, and we just really wanted to make sure everyone enjoyed themselves. We wanted it to be he wedding of our dreams, and it was."
What else would you expect from a couple called Ben & Jen?