One thing's for sure, It had nothing to do with a tight budget.
While an "average wedding" costs a whopping $30,000, Ben and Jen Kuzma say they spent "well above that" for what was a decidedly upscale wedding this July at Gloucester's 4 star Beauport Hotel.
It was the wedding of their dreams, the couple say. Everything was perfect. Including the chicken McNuggets. And the French fries. And the quarter pounders with cheese, all impeccably catered by Gloucester's own Maplewood Street McDonalds.
Yes, you read right. And It turns out, after Googling around a bit, that here in America, this happy Boston couple is ahead of the curve. McDonalds weddings have been a hot trend in Asia for awhile now, With Indonesia following Hong Kong's success in launching a 'Happiness Package,"
In Indonesia, the "Happiness Package" advertises for an economical $200. Let's just say Ben and paid a lot more than that. And, according to them, it was worth every penny just to see the looks on peoples' faces.
This is certainly not hard to imagine. There, in the nautically elegant Beauport Hotel, was an elegantly laid table stacked