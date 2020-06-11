To the editor:
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger takes umbrage at people calling incarceration during a pandemic a possible death sentence, but one prisoner under his care has already died from COVID-19. More are likely to die as experts warn of a resurgence this summer or fall.
He apparently believes that giving pretrial detainees who test positive for COVID-19 a 7% chance of being released is commendable. However, these are citizens who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed to be innocent — a bedrock criminal justice principle. These prisoners are now walled off from their families and friends: all public visits are banned for the foreseeable future.
Essex County has had twice as many incarcerated people test positive for COVID-19 as any other county, yet it has only released a third as many persons as Worcester County and less than half as many as Hampden and Norfolk Counties. Unless Sheriff Coppinger is giving prisoners the power to tell correctional officers to back away to the CDC-recommended six feet of separation, it is virtually impossible for them to maintain a safe distance. If released, many would be able to live with family or friends, and they would escape a rate of infection in Essex County’s jail that is higher than the rate of confirmed infections in New York City. The assertion that people are safer in jail during this pandemic defies logic.
Margaret Van Deusen
Salem
