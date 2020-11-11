SALEM — City leaders have a lot to cover at a town hall on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday night.
At the virtual town hall, on Nov. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., officials will discuss the current state of coronavirus infection in Salem and steps being taken to protect residents, businesses and the overall community health through the end of the year.
"We're having an opportunity to present what the current state is from a public health perspective," said Tom Daniel, Salem's planning director.
The town hall will feature several community leaders, including city health agent Dave Greenbaum and Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, and North Shore Medical Center President David Roberts.
"We thought it'd be great for him to come back — Dave Greenbaum to talk about the current status in Salem and have Dr. Roberts talk about his perspective, what's going on at the hospital, things people should be considering as they plan their holiday travels," Daniel said.
The event will also include a Q&A session, giving residents a chance to weigh in on the situation.
Salem struggle with COVID-19 has been different than most, having just been through a Haunted Happenings season during which all major events were canceled. Still, tourists flooded Salem each weekend in October, and positive case counts climbed sharply toward the end of the month, putting the city far into the state's old "red" rating level with an average of 14.1 new daily cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.
Last week, the state updated those thresholds. Now, to be in red territory, Salem must have more than 10 new daily cases and more than 5% of tests being positive. Last week, its positive rate was 2.07% — higher than the prior week, but not enough to trigger a red rating.
Now, the game is changing. The tourists have gone home, and businesses, which are starting the month at an economic disadvantage thanks to a tourism season stymied by the pandemic, are scrambling for ways to make it through the winter. As such, Daniel said the event will also serve as a platform for leaders to talk up their efforts to support businesses and what residents can do to help.
"Kylie Sullivan is going to speak to encouraging people to the 'shop local' theme," Daniel said, "to (help them) make it over the wintertime, which we know will be challenging — especially for the restaurants."
The event can be accessed through the city's online municipal calendar at salem.com/calendar or by going to salem.com/COVIDtownhall the night of the event.
