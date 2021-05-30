The CultureHouse Peabody Advisory Group is launching a monthlong pop-up community space downtown.
The opening day celebration will take place at 86 Main St., Peabody, on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m., according to an announcement from CultureHouse Peabody.
CultureHouse is headed up by Emily Cooper, who says the pop-up is intended to “serve as a community living room, Wi-Fi lounge, kiosk and space for small community classes.”
There will be a packed schedule of in-person events over the course of the opening week, including sculpture classes, ping pong tournaments, art workshops, film Friday, acoustic music, and more.
Over the next month, CultureHouse will treat the pop-up as a pilot concept for a more long-term project, the announcement said. The group said they want to gather community input and look for ways to potentially improve the space.
“After we close, we will put together an impact report detailing potential next steps for the project,” the group said. “In the aftermath of COVID-19, CultureHouse Peabody will play an important role in the economic recovery of the city.”
Research findings gathered from participation in the pop-up space will help community members and stakeholders develop new models for economic recovery from the pandemic, according to CultureHouse.
“We’ve been working to make this concept come to life, and we are so excited to announce our opening schedule and welcome everyone to this community space,” said Cooper. “The upcoming events and activities at CultureHouse Peabody will play an important role in reuniting our neighbors, returning to a new normal, and helping the economic recovery of our city.”
The group seeks performing and visual artists and nonprofit partners to participate in programming throughout June.
Visual artists interested in leading collaborative programming or exhibiting their artwork; as well as wellness practitioners, nonprofit organizations, or local businesses interested in hosting workshops and talks are also welcome.
Interested artists should fill out the form at https://culturehouse.cc or email julie@culturehouse.cc.
Tuesday, June 1
Opening Celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Lunch and Learn, noon to 1 p.m.
Finding Your Creativity: A Collaborative Sculpture Project, 3 to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Open Co-working Hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Game Night: Ping Pong Tournament, 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Film Friday: Rango (PG), 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Art Workshop: Fruit Stamping & Dying Canvas Bags, 10 a.m. to noon
Pop Up Shop: Too Simple?, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Acoustic Music with Lucas O’Neil, 6 to 7 p.m.
Live Music with Molly Pinto Madigan, 7 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Yoga & Herbalism Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m.
The CultureHouse Peabody space will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations including capacity limitations. To learn more about the initiative or to donate, visit https://culturehouse.cc/pop-ups/peabody/.