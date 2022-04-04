To hear her tell it, Kai Colombo is “all biz.”
Her portfolio tells another story.
One that began over a thousand years ago when —so goes the legend— Phoenician sailors accidentally invented stained glass, a medium which Colombo, an artist and designer, has made it her business to master in all its centuries of evolutions and iterations from medieval to modern.
Columbo, who in 1987 opened her studio, ‘ Shards’, in industrial space in Peabodys Walnut Street, has over the years not only grown that space into a wildly successful business-but become the North Shore's answer to Clara Driscoll.
Who, you may ask, is Clara Driscoll?
Clara Driscoll was the “indomitable” and unsung stained glass master crafter behind some of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s world famous works. A "force of nature," she reigned over dozens of 'Tiffany Girls" in Tiffany's studio’s cutting room and is said to have originated the Tiffany lamp from cutting room shards.
The industrial age saw many women drawn to the stained glass industry, where they worked anonymously on the benches of back rooms of studios bearing the names of “masters” like Tiffany and Frank Lloyd Wright.
But that was back in the 19th and early 20th century.
Columbo came of age in a time when stained glass was not exactly a career path for young women, and young women were no longer content to take a back bench.
At Shards, Columbo is right up front, in more ways than one. Her Walnut Street studio is home to high art, but when she talks about it, she’s all business. “This has never been a hobby for me," she says. "It has always been a job. I'm not the kind of 'artiste' who says "I'm not in the mood to create today.' I work every day and everything about this place has developed from a business model'."
And that model, she says, is architecture."
Stained glass has through the centuries been considered the "hand maiden" of architecture." The jewel in the crown of Europe's great cathedrals, monasteries and castles, it was revolutionized for a modern age by a progression of three industrial age design movements: Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco.
But while the design aesthetics changed, the craft has remained much the same as in medieval times, requiring a multitude of highly specialized skills and technique, from the all important design, to cutting, grinding, painting, firing, sand blasting, soldering, assemblage and installation.
Columbo first learned her crafts over the course of four years at Alfred University in upstate New York, where she focused on lithography. Renowned for its ceramic engineering, art and design, Alfred University, with ties to nearby Corning Glass, offers Glass Science and hands-on studies that enable graduates to readily move into careers. Graduating in 1983, Columbo went on to hone her craft at Boston's prestigious Burnham and Sons, which designed windows to serve the architecture, as Columbo —working closely with her clients— does today.
Burnhams was a life changer for Columbo. It's where she developed her painting and the firing skill to fuse the paint with the glass. When it was sold jin 1985 just two years after she joined, she was bereft. But when the company offered to sell her its inventory of materials, tools and equipment, she did. And, armed with everything from soldering irons to kiln, she opened Shards and got down to business.
In the 35 years since, her portfolio of works —all commissions— reflects a mastery of styles —a sort of stained glass equivalent of fusion cuisine— that runs the gamut from medieval, to Gothic to modern, This she calls a "mish mash," and that mish-mash a wonder to behold.
Columbo’s business persona belies her passion for artistry. She is a superb and versatile designer, painter, etcher, typographer, who —when push come to shove— admits “Don’t get me wrong, I love what I do. I consider myself very fortunate to.be able make a living from a craft I love."
Her painting skills and aesthetic sensibility, when coupled with her mastery of an immensely complex craft, can be seen in buildings —both commercial and residential, secular and non-secular , interior and exterior— throughout the North East, and as far away as Morocco.
Here on the North Shore, she is also well known as a restorer of both small and large installations and objets, and as a teacher and retailer. As her commissioned works grew, so did her inventory of materials and tools, and when they became a storage problem, she started selling excess stock, which she then grew into a thriving retail business supported by students who attend her workshops. Classes, which were put on hold, are now resuming. And this spring, Columbo herself closed Shards for two weeks and went off to attend a master painting course in Vermont.
It's hard to imagine what Kai Columbo still has to learn about master painting, but she does.
"I can always learn something new, tricks and techniques that can make me more efficient," she says, sounding, as usual, "all biz."
To view her work on her website, visit: https://kai9778.wixsite.com/shardsstudio