To hear her tell it, Kai Colombo is “all biz.”
Her portfolio tells another story.
One that began over a thousand years ago when —so goes the legend— Phoenician sailors accidentally invented stained glass, a medium which Colombo has made it her business to master in all its centuries of evolutions and iterations from medieval to modern.
Columbo, who in 1987 opened her studio, ‘ Shards’, in industrial space in Peabodys Walnut Street, has over the years not only grown that space into a wildly successful business-but become the North Shore's answer to Clara Driscoll.
Who, you may ask, is Clara Driscoll?
Clara Driscoll was the “indomitable” and unsung stained glass crafter behind some of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s world famous lamps. A "force of nature," she reigned over dozens of 'Tiffany Girls" in the Tiffany Glass Company studio’s cutting room and is said to have created the original Tiffany lamp from cutting room shards.
The industrial age saw many women drawn to the stained glass industry, where they worked anonymously on the benches of back rooms of studios bearing the names of “masters” like Tiffany and Frank Lloyd Wright.
But that was back in the 19th and early 20th century.
Columbo came of age in a time when stained glass was not exactly a career path for young women, and young women were no longer content to take a back bench.
At Shards, Columbo runs the show. And when she talks about it, she’s all business. “Everything about this place has developed from a business model,” she says.
And that model, she says, is architecture."
Stained glass has through the centuries been considered the "hand maiden" of architecture" —the jewel in the crown of Europe's great cathedrals, monasteries and castles, it was revolutionized for a modern age by a progression of three industrial age design movements: Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau, and Art Deco.
But while the design aesthetics changed, the craft remained much the same as it did in the medieval times, and the craft requires a multitude of highly specialized skills and technique.
Columbo learned hers first over the course of four years at Alfred University in upstate New York —renowned for its ceramic engineering, art and design, After graduating in 1983, she went of to hone her skills at Boston's prestigious Burnham and Sons, which specifically designed windows to serve the architecture pf clients, as Columbo does today.
Burnhams was a life changer for Columbo. When it was sold just two years after she joined, she was bereft. But when the company offered to sell her its inventory of materials, tools and equipment, she did. And, armed with everything from benches to kiln, she opened one in Peabody, called it 'Shards' and got down to business.
In the 35 years since, her portfolio of works —all commissions— reflects a mastery of styles —a sort of stained glass equivalent of fusion cuisine— that runs the gamut from medieval, to Gothic to modern. This she calls a "mish mash," and it's a wonder to behold because Columbo’s business persona belies her passion for artistry. She is a superb and versatile designer and painter, who —when push come to shove— admits “Don’t get me wrong, I love what I do. I consider myself very fortunate to.be able make a living from a craft I love."
Her painting skills and aesthetic sensibility, when coupled with her mastery of an immensely complex craft, can be seen of buildings, both commercial and domestic, through New England and abroad.