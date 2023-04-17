Patriots' Day

Henry Rutkowski stands with other members of the Danvers Alarm List Company during a ceremony at the Lexington Memorial on Washington Street in Peabody Monday. The company gathers each Patriots Day at the gravesites and memorials of local colonial minutemen from South Danvers who died in the early days of the American Revolution. 

 Caroline Enos/Photo

The Danvers Alarm List Company gathers each Patriots Day at the gravesites and memorials of local colonial minutemen from South Danvers who died in the early days of the American Revolution. The volunteer group of 18th century living history reenactors portray the militia, minute and alarm companies of Danvers and surrounding communities, as they existed in the 1774-1775. The Alarm List Company presents demonstrations, exhibitions, parades, living history encampments and battle reenactments. Clothe and accouter ourselves with reproductions of the period and use the drill manual created in 1775 by Col. Timothy Pickering of Salem, “An Easy Plan of Discipline for a Militia.” The Alarm List Company is a registered nonprofit organization and also owns and operates the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, a historic house museum in Danvers.

