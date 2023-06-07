DANVERS — Finding a common connection through song, dance, dialogue, discussion and music will be the aim of the 6th annual Race Amity North Shore Festival Sunday, June 11, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers.
The Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement and the Town of Danvers have joined forces to present the annual event from 1-3 p.m., on the lawn of the Danvers library, with support from the Danvers Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council.
“It’s a national movement and Heathmere has been a co-sponsor for the past five years of the North Shore Race Amity Festival. We co-sponsored our first festival in 2019 in Beverly, then we moved the event online — originally planned for Salem — in 2020 and 2021, and we were back in Beverly last year,” Heathmere’s Executive Director Lauren Swayne Barthold said.
Barthold said Heathmere reached out to the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee about holding the event in Danvers this year in order to support Danvers’ efforts to address racism and promote healing after some high-profile racist and hate-crime incidents in recent years.
The outdoors event will focus on the creative, celebratory nature of diversity with this year’s lineup featuring Afro-Jazz vocalist Wangari Fahari, flamenco dancer Eve Costarelli, interactive dialogues, student musicians and poets.
“Using dialogue and the arts is a way to promote awareness and celebration of different cultures, races and ethnicities. I always like to stress that friendship doesn’t mean it’s all smiles and fun, for friends are people you can, and should, tell the difficult truth to. So you don’t want to plaster over, cover over, the racism that is still very rampant in our culture, but we want to hold those together — yes, there is racism going on and there’s a lot to celebrate, too.”
“The festival will help folks go deeper in their understanding of what cross-racial friendships might look like on a personal level.” For instance, Barthold will interview two individuals, Dr. Charlie Desmond and Dave McKenna, about their cross-racial friendship so that others can learn from their challenges and successes in working together to advance racial equity. A youth component is always central to the Race Amity Festival. This year, the Danvers High School Jazz Quintet will perform, and there will be a panel and poetry presentation from students.
“We want to create spaces that help people talk in a way that others can listen and listen to deepen connections — that’s really what it’s all about. It’s not about everybody walking away and agreeing. We live in a pluralist democracy, so the question then becomes not “How can we all think and act alike?,” but “How can we work together, live together and listen together given our differences in a way that decreases this polarization?”
Barthold said she believes that much of today’s social divide is due to “other-ing,” which uses fear and differences to fuel division. Heathmere likes to use an approach to dialogue that focuses on first-person narratives that can shape the stories we carry about others, and ourselves.
“When I see a bumper sticker on a car, my mind might spin off with all sorts of stories about that individual, it might prevent me from wanting to talk to them, or listen to them. So Heathmere’s work is really about how we can come together, tell our individual stories, not denying we all have different experiences, but through the telling of these stories, that’s when our common humanity emerges.”
‘Encourage friendship, collegiality, civility, respect and kindness’
At the end of 2015 the Massachusetts Legislature passed the Race Amity Day Bill (H 2745, Chapter 163 of Acts of 2105). This first in the nation legislation was signed into law and celebrated in a State House ceremony with Governor Charlie Baker in February of 2016. The Bill was the outgrowth of work at the National Center for Race Amity at Wheelock College Boston. The Race Amity Day Act states:
“The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart the second Sunday in June as Massachusetts Race Amity Day to recognize that the people of the commonwealth are its greatest asset, to recognize that the commonwealth is comprised of multicultural, multiethnic multiracial citizens, and to encourage friendship, collegiality, civility, respect and kindness as the commonly shared ideals of the collective citizenry of the commonwealth by joining with communities across the United States to reflect on the beauty and richness of the diverse peoples of this great nation, while reaching out with a spirit of amity toward one another annually and recommending that the day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people.”
IF YOU GO
6th Annual Race Amity Festival
Sunday, June 11, 1-3 p.m.
Peabody Institute Library of Danvers
15 Sylvan St., Danvers
Free event with Afro-Jazz vocalist Wangari Fahari, flamenco dancer Eve Costarelli, interactive dialogues, student musicians and poetry readings. For more, www.heathmere.org/events