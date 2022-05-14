DANVERS — This year, the Danvers Art Association will be hosting its Danvers Places Art Show at the historic Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St.
And following tradition, the winning piece will be purchased from the artist by the DAA and donated to the library to be displayed in its permanent art collection.
The show will open on Saturday, June 11, with a public reception from 2-4 p.m. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers, as well as an array of artistic abilities and mediums, are welcome. The show will specifically offer an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art.
Non-DAA members from nearby communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no charge to participate. Depending on total participation, there may need to be a limit on the number of submissions per artist. All artists will have the option to sell their work. The show runs through July 9.
The show will be judged by Noelle Boc, the library director, with ribbons for first, second and third place, as well as Honorable Mention. Winning pieces will be announced at the reception.
New this year, will be a People’s Choice Award in addition to the individual place ribbons. The award will be given to the artist whose piece is voted most impressive by the public. Voting will take place at the library. The public is invited to view the artwork at the end of the show and vote for a piece that truly impresses them, showcasing the artist and his or her work.
The library and DAA will provide food and refreshments for the reception.
Choosing a Danvers PlaceFor this show, artists’ entries must be a recognizable place in Danvers.
To that end, the library and DAA have a copy of a new catalog created to show each piece from prior Danvers Places shows for artists to review what’s been covered already. And to further inspire artists, the library will have a listing of historic buildings and other areas in town that may be good subjects for a new work of art. The list will be available at the circulation desk.
To participate in the show, contact Jim Morrocco for details at jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.