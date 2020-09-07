DANVERS — Danvers police Chief Patrick Ambrose is recovering at home from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon, the town manager confirmed Monday.
Town Manager Steve Bartha said Ambrose was off duty at the time of the crash. He did not immediately disclose the location or other details, such as whether any other vehicles were involved, on Monday, referring questions to Capt. James Lovell, who has been appointed acting chief. Lovell could not immediately be reached Monday.
Ambrose, 57, has been chief of the department for the past 4 1/2 years. He joined the department full time in 1987.
This story will be updated.
