The football world was rocked Tuesday morning with word that Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots.
The overwhelming reaction? Wow!
In reality, though, it shouldn’t have been that big of a surprise, not after the Patriots drafted a quarterback, Mac Jones out of Alabama, with the 15th overall pick, and he got better and better over the last four months.
Jones' shining moment came last week during a pair of joint practices with the New York Giants when Newton was out due to COVID-19 protocols and the rookie was alone at the top of the quarterback depth chart. He looked like a good, starting quarterback. And throughout training camp Newton, despite having a full year to prepare and a new arsenal of (expensive) weapons, looked like the same, uncomfortable, low-risk, inaccurate passer he was during the difficult pandemic-laden season of 2020.
Jones, while facing backup defenders in his preseason appearances over three games, led the Patriots to points on every drive. That’s right … all eight drives led to points. While it may not have been spectacular, the offense seemed to jell much better with Jones behind center.
Newton had his chance this summer to change the narrative from a year ago, in which he didn’t look good throwing the ball (although he really didn’t have any weapons). That was not the case this summer, though, as he had two highly paid tight ends and two relatively high paid wide receivers added to his repertoire. But his arm and really his awkward delivery were exactly the same. He still had trouble throwing screen passes. Maybe worst of all, he seemingly would hold onto the ball too long.
Newton can’t say he didn’t get a chance.
Jones, on the other hand, made the most of his opportunities.
The Patriots' new backup quarterback, Brian Hoyer, may have let the cat out of the bag on Monday when asked about Jones' progress. "He goes out there every day and does the best that he can and has earned the respect of his teammates, which I think is huge," Hoyer said. "Especially being a young guy on a team with a lot of veteran guys who have played here, he's earned that respect by his preparation and play."
The Mac Jones/Tom Brady connection is astounding in terms of body type, (lack of) athleticism, competitive juices and winning track record. There were six quarterbacks drafted before the Patriots chose Brady with the 199th pick in 2000; there were four – Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields – chosen before Jones, who was chosen 15th overall this spring.
The Patriots went against the current when it comes to 2020's quarterbacks by selecting Jones, who doesn’t fit the model as an athletic, outside the ocket passer and runner. Jones simply finds a place in the pocket and slings it.
As for Newton, he deserves kudos for doing and saying the right thing. He had zero issues with the media or, as far as we could tell, his teammates. He simply had trouble doing what quarterbacks are supposed to do with ease: throw the football.
It was evident Jones was going to replace Newton at some point. The thought was Belichick would eventually be replacing Newton with Jones in late September, October or November.
Belichick decided that August 31 was the day.