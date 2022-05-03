MARBLEHEAD — Three of every four voters at the opening of Town Meeting Monday night were recorded as supporting $24 million in Proposition 2½ overrides that will now go to the ballot later this year.
The first night of Town Meeting took over an hour to get to Article 11, which proposed raising $24.8 million for capital improvements, most of which would be paid for with a debt exclusion override of taxation limits over the span of the next five to 20 years.
Midway into discussion, a secret ballot vote was requested by amendment. That vote was then counted by hand as Town Meeting moved quickly to Article 29, ending the night at Article 30 — the town’s departmental budgets.
Night two resumed with article 30, the town’s budgets, which were ultimately passed with only two objections. From there, debate intensified on a proposal to ban leaf blowers each summer.
Night 1: Overrides clear Town Meeting
The meeting started at 7:38 p.m., more than a half-hour late due to technical difficulties ensuring an overflow space could hear and participate in the meeting. Those attempts later failed, prompting officials to work all voters into the auditorium and create extra seating areas on stage that were ultimately not necessary. Lines were also running outside of the auditorium past the 7 p.m. start time as voters waited in the rain to check in to the meeting.
An early question about whether remote participation was possible, given the COVID-19 pandemic, was quickly squashed by Town Moderator Gary Spiess.
“You can watch it on TV, which is great, except you can’t vote,” Spiess said. “If you want to vote, you have to turn off the TV, come down, find a seat, and vote.”
The event also honored Spiess in its opening. He will retire after this year with 16 years running Town Meeting under his belt, according to Board of Selectmen Chairperson Jackie Belf-Becker.
Article 11 demanded the most attention from the meeting, with some disagreement over the actual condition of town roads and sidewalks, and what role trees play in sidewalk conditions. The article, among other things, would spend $12.5 million on a five-year paving program if officially accepted by voters.
William Stevenson, of 116 Front St., said he doesn’t “see a problem with the sidewalks. After all, there’s very little wear and tear on sidewalks from foot traffic.”
“We can save, I think, a lot of money with regard to sidewalk repair if people walked the sidewalks,” Stevenson concluded.
Speaking moments later, Anne Stevenson, of 122 Front St. but no relation to her neighbor and the prior speaker William Stevenson, said “my sidewalks are trash.”
Then she pointed to the Town Meeting materials on Article 11, including the Finance Committee’s report and a slide projected on the meeting room’s stage showing how the money would be doled out.
“I’m trying my hardest to follow along with this budget,” she said, “but I didn’t bring in a bionic eye today. It’s written in a (size) three font.”
The final vote was 406 in favor and 114 opposed, a 78% margin with 60 votes more than the two-thirds needed.
Night 2: Leaf blowers banned, bike park passed
The meeting resumed for a second night Tuesday, where a $109 million budget for the coming fiscal year took about a half hour to discuss and pass. Then, debate intensified on a frequently attempted gas-powered leaf blower ban that, this time around, passed narrowly — 254 to 202, 55.7%.
“Am I the only one,” asked petitioner Buck Grader, “who thinks that blowing in the summer months — this is now talking about from Memorial Day to Labor Day, three months — (is worth having) to have a situation where we can have a quiet summer and less pollutants floating around?”
Speaking in favor, Elaine McGrath, of Rowland Street, asked what landscapers have “done to mitigate the noise and air pollution from them?”
“In my observation, nothing,” McGrath said. “The only goal seems to be to make as much money as quickly as possible using as many leaf blowers as you can get away with.”
Todd Norman, a Warren Road landscaper, said he needs leaf blowers to keep jobs cheap.
“I have to charge an elderly customer now to rake their driveway, sweep their driveway? That’s a price they can’t afford,” Norman said. “It’s easier to just say ‘charge them more,’ but not everybody has the money.”
Another private article to transfer land from the School Committee to the town’s parks and recreation department, in support of an off-road bike park, also passed unanimously. That was partly on the financial support of Biff Michaud, manager of the Salem Witch Museum and Lee Street resident. The article was also said to come at no cost to the town, be powered by volunteer resources, and created no insurance issues for the town, according to Grader.
“I’m so in favor of this and applaud this,” Michaud said. “I’m willing to donate $5,000 to make that happen.”
A land acknowledgment article also passed the body with a 238 to 158 vote, 60.1%.
A number of significant articles were tackled beyond press deadline. For an updated story, visit SalemNews.com. Also, visit bit.ly/3w5T0XE for more coverage of the first night of Town Meeting, and bit.ly/383eRH1 for coverage from the second night.
