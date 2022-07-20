Williamsport Little League baseball district champs have been crowned across the state, and the next step up the ladder is sectional play.
The champions from Districts 13 (Reading), 14 (Andover), 15 (Gloucester) and 16 (Peabody West) will be Section 4 play Wednesday night at Wyoma’s Reinfuss Field in Lynn. Each team will face each other once over the next three days, with doubleheaders being held at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each night. The top two teams after three days of play will meet in the sectional title game Saturday (2:30 p.m.), with the winner moving on to the state’s Final Four at Braintree American Field.
Gloucester will meet Reading into the sectional opener Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. followed by the defending state champs from Peabody West meeting Andover at 7:30 p.m. Peabody West will also have 7:30 p.m. games Thursday (vs. Reading) and Friday (vs. Gloucester).
“I don’t know why we’re the late game every night, but that’s actually an advantage because we’ll be able to watch all the other teams first,” said Peabody West manager Steve Lomasney, whose program repeated as District 16 champions and toppled Swampscott in the final, 8-3.
Gloucester came out of the losers’ bracket in District 15 to best Beverly twice for the crown. The final game was a nailbiter as the Fishermen hanging on for a 7-6 victory. This marks only the fourth time that Gloucester has won the district crown, the last coming in 2017.
Peabody West will reply on staff ace Ryan Skerry and No. 2 pitcher Andrew Wenzel for mound duties along with C.J. York and Ben Ouellette, who both came on in relief in difficult situations and got the job done. Tyler McMahon will see the bulk of duty behind the plate.
Ty Lomasney is the leadoff hitter and a great table-setter for Peabody West, getting on base with hits or walks that often result in an early lead for his team. West has hit up and down the lineup, with the substitutes also contributing.
Lomasney and Skerry are the two returnees from the state champion team that won it all at Boudreau Field in Gloucester a year ago and represented Massachusetts at the Eastern Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
Steve Lomasney, a fifth round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 1995, wasn’t on the coaching staff a year ago because of travel commitments with his Show Baseball Academy, but went to every game that he could. He said he was able to coach the squad this summer because his travel schedule has lightened up.
“I don’t know a lot about any of the other teams, but I’ll recognize a few names from travel ball. What I do know is baseball, and the better hitters are at the top of the order,” said Lomasney. “It’s all about strategy because you’re playing every day, and pool play is a little different. It’s tricky, but I’ve seen it all before.
“You have to be very careful with pitching, but we have six arms that throw strikes,” he added. “Because we stayed in the winners’ bracket we haven’t had to use two of our six, but they’ve all been busy working hard at practice and are ready to go.”
Well-rounded squads
Andover, which last advanced to the sectionals in 2016, had their backs against the wall in District 14 after losing their first meeting with North Reading. But they proved resilient and bounced back with two wins to face North Reading again, this time prevailing, 6-3, for the district crown.
“We’re a pretty well-rounded team that’s been hitting from top to bottom of the lineup,” said manager Greg DelGreco. “Our pitching and defense is solid, and we’ve been getting some big hits from the bottom of the lineup, which is great.
“I don’t know much about any of the other three, but when you get to this level all the teams are strong,” added DelGreco. “You have to give it your best and can’t afford to have an off night.”
Theo DelGreco and Griffin Murray are the top pitchers, while Gideon Barnes and Jed Sanchez are the big hitters.
For the first time in Reading Little League history, all three all-star teams at the 10, 11 and 12-year-old level won District 13 titles. The Williamsport squad blanked Woburn, 2-0, for the championship and outscored their opponents by an amazing 56-9 total. Jack Barry and Andrew Wright combined for the shutout in the final game, and manager Mike Wondolowski has a defensively stingy team as well as an explosive offense.
“We’re excited to go to the sectionals and were undefeated in our district,” said Wondolowski. “During those games we saw contributions from players up and down the lineup, solid pitching and great team defense.”
‘A game of chess’
Gloucester will look to Pip Emerson and Jack Higgins as its 1-2 pitching punch while Brady Ciaramitaro will also be ready to go. In addition, 10-year-old Luca Aberle is used in relief. Aberle got the final out when Gloucester beat Beverly to win the district.
Luke Salah, Chase Albano, and Emerson are the team’s big hitters.
“Our defense has been very strong and we’ll continue to rely on that, but we’re a well-rounded squad that’s pretty balanced between strong pitching and hitting,” said Gloucester manager Brian Salah. “I don’t know much about the other teams, but as 11-year-olds Gloucester lost to Andover in the finals last summer. Peabody West is always strong, and it looks like Reading has excellent teams at all three levels this year.
“It’s a game of chess. You have to watch the pitching count to keep guys eligible to go again,” he added. “There’s a lot of things that play into it, and you know every game will be a battle.”
“Gloucester has the Cinderella story going on,” said Lomasney. “District 15 is strong with Beverly and the two Danvers teams, so they did it the hard way.”
