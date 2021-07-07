It's time to look at the precious metals for the 2021 high school baseball season, and no, we're not talking about a $500 Easton or an irreplaceable DeMarini with a barely legal drop.
Those metal bats might have helped sluggers around the greater North Shore area make their marks but these metals will be the ones you find in jewelry and certain retirement accounts: Silver and gold.
As we take one last look back at the last two months on the diamond, we'll go position-by-position to highlight some of the area's best both offensively and defensively. Here are this year's Around the Horn silver sluggers and gold gloves. Stay tuned for some hidden gems as well.
CATCHER
Gold glove: Marblehead senior Charlie Titus, the best arm in the Northeastern Conference by a country mile. He threw out 15 runners stealing and picked off two more for good measure, getting outs on throws from behind the plate at all three bags over the course of the year. Titus helped guide ace Jacob Sherf to 0.56 ERA, managed a staff with an overall ERA of 2.24, caught 114 of a possible 128 innings and also led Marblehead with 25 RBI. A true MVP candidate.
Silver slugger: Hamilton-Wenham's Nick Freni exploded onto the scene with an area best six homers. With 19 RBI, he accounted for 1/5th of the Generals total ribbys, hit .411 and had a ridiculous 1.254 OPS, a number that exploded thanks to his .786 slugging percentage. For the year, he had more extra base hits (9) than times he struck out (8).
FIRST BASE
Gold glove: Northeastern Conference MVP Sean Moynihan gets the nod here. A true five-tool player, Moynihan was great at picking the ball out of the dirt with a plus-arm evidenced by his role as the closer for the D2 North finalists. His bat was pretty golden too, since he led the NEC in RBI.
Silver slugger: Salem High's do-it-all corner infielder Ethan Doyle was a force at the dish, hitting .377 with seven doubles and 11 RBI along with 15 runs scored. He had as many extra base hits as he had strikeouts for the season (7) and finished with an impressive OPS of .941.
SECOND BASE
Gold glove: A goalie in the winter, it's no wonder nothing gets by St. John's Prep's Payton Palladino, who might as well be snaring ground balls from the butterfly position. He had a team-high 13 assists, started five double plays and made only two errors in a team-best 52 chances for a .962 fielding percentage.
Silver slugger: Bishop Fenwick's Alex Gonzalez, one half of the most lethal hitting double play combination North of Boston (see below for his partner). Gonzalez racked up 30 hits with a.361 average and was efficient on the basepaths with a dozen stolen bases and 26 runs scored. Also hit for some power with seven doubles.
SHORTSTOP
Gold glove: Salem High senior Tommy Beauregard, whose range essentially made him a one man shift in the middle of the diamond. It didn't matter if he had to go to his left or right, Beauregard played the position at a collegiate level. He was quick and accurate with his throws and took away hits from opponents with his unparalleled fielding acumen. Also got on base at a .417 clip and scored 18 times.
Silver slugger: The North Shore's hit king was Bishop Fenwick's Scott Emerson, who had 33 knocks hitting in the leadoff spot for a .465 average. His OPS was 1.152 and he was one of the only players to enjoy a 20-20-20 slash line since he had 33 hits, 24 runs scored and 20 RBI; that's also the high water mark for RBI among leadoff men. The most consistent hitter all year for the Division 3 North champs.
Silver slugger: Peabody High's Juan Tolentino was the definition of a slugger, putting up a .741 slugging percentage with a whopping eight extra base hits. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was 1.206, a very strong number for anybody, never mind a middle infielder hitting in the leadoff spot. A true tonesetter, when he stung the ball for extra bags the Tanners tended to win.
THIRD BASE
Gold glove: Only a junior, the way Danvers' John Curran played the position was impressive. He moved around the diamond a bit and could do multiple things as a great embodiment of the "mamba mentality" the Falcons found at the end of the year, and he had a clutch bat with 14 RBI. Defensively, Curran's 28 assists were second on the team and he had a .900 fielding percentage.
Silver Slugger: The most dangerous first pitch swing around belonged to St. John's Prep's Pat D'Amico, an All-Region nominee with a habit of destroying first pitch fastballs in the leadoff position. He led the Eagles with four home runs and had a ridiculous 14 extra base hits that translated to a .781 slugging percentage. The Seton Hall signee is more than a big bopper with the pure athleticism to do all kinds of damage on the bases with 21 runs scored and 12 swipes. OPS was 1.218.
OUTFIELD
Gold glove: Patrolling center field like a master craftsman was Peabody's Ryan Knight, who made so many diving catches not for show but because that's what was needed to get to balls that would've fallen in with almost any other fielder out there. A great runner with superb instincts, Knight also batted .404 and had an on-base percentage of .519.
Gold glove: Athletically, not many players stack up with Danvers High's Steve Reardon. Just a sophomore, he's got great closing speed, strong lateral movement and an impressive competitive streak. It's a big outfield at the Twi and Reardon's a weapon out there for the Falcons; for good measure, he hit .333 and scored 16 times.
Gold glove: Seaside Park has to be the most challenging center field in the Northeastern Conference and with that in mind Godot Gaskins is one of the best outfielders we've ever seen around these parts. He was capable of leaping over the benches and through the trees to take away home runs and extra bases, not to mention fast enough to get to balls tailing up the hill in left-center.
Silver slugger: One of the area's breakout stars was Beverly's Austin Bernard, who hit .410 in the leadoff spot and brought power when the lineup turned over. Bernard's nice, disciplined stroke produced a .910 OPS courtesy of his even .500 on-base percentage. There's little doubt he'll be even more dangerous with some power added next spring.
Silver slugger: Salem's Bobby Jellison could've slotted in at pitcher or catcher, doing damage with his bat no matter where he happened to be playing in the field. Jellison won the area batting title with a.499 average. When the Witches played at Salem State, he used the gaps to his advantage and finished with seven doubles, three triples, a .778 slugging percentage and a 1.360 OPS that was among the best around.
Silver slugger: Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan had a superb year, playing both corners of the outfield and being arguably the most consistent hitter for the CAL Baker champions. The St. Anselm bound football player hit .419 with 14 RBI and ended the year on a four-game hit streak with an OPS of .945.
PITCHER
Gold glove: Hard to go with anybody besides Danvers ace Joe Zamejtis, the area's strikeout king with 84. He was insanely consistent with four double-digit strikeout games and at least seven K's in seven of his eight starts. Zamejtis went 6-0 with one save, a 1.14 earned run average and a WHIP of only .813. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was an other worldly 5.6 (84-to-15).
Silver slugger: Masconomet's Aaron Zenus was a big reason his teammate Sean Moynihan had so many RBI; Zenus' ability to set the table by getting on base and forcing the opposition to pitch to the middle of the Chieftain order was as reliable as it gets. Zenus led the Chieftains in runs scores and chipped in with a half dozen RBI when the lineup turned over.
Silver slugger: Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Hutchinson deserves mention here, hitting .316 for the year with 15 RBI. He had twice as many hits (18) as he gave up over 32 1/3 innings of pitching (9).
###
Ask anybody who owns a championship ring and they'll tell you silver and gold look plain without some gems. So in addition to our silver sluggers and gold gloves, lets go team-by-team and highlight some gems from the 2021 baseball season; they could be unsung heroes, all-stars, breakout stars for next year or just guys we truly enjoyed watching play the game.
BEVERLY: Shortstop Sammy Armbruster, a tremendous foundational piece for a young team, and sophomore Logan Petrosino. Another gem? Brennan Frost, who always supported his teammates on the Panther boys track team.
BISHOP FENWICK: I love the way Tucker Destino played the outfield and his chance to play at hometown Gloucester was one of the highlights of Fenwick's season. Sophomore fireballer Anthony Marino looks like a candidate for strikeout king for the next two years.
DANVERS: The team's seniors were excellent leaders and they're all gems in their own right. Tyler Robinson, Brendan Trohon, Nolan Hills and Adam Bridgeo left their mark on Falcon history and were fun to watch while they did it. Hills and Trohon had the clutch bats, Bridgeo had the best eye in the NEC and Robinson had the best lefty curveball out.
ESSEX TECH: Senior Dan Masta was a great leader for a young team. A pair of gems for next year? Jayce Dooley and Harry Lynch, maybe the area's best sophomore dynamic duo.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Crazy not to mention pitchers Luke McClintock and Shane Metternick, who were incredible at striking out batters all year long.
IPSWICH: Catcher Cole Bekeritis was a diamond in the rough for the Tigers and a definite gem.
MARBLEHEAD: Senior pitcher Jacob Sherf was what the hockey folks call a beauty, a blast to chat with on the dugout when he wasn't tending to his duties on the mound. Look out for Schuyler Schmitt next year, a definite early MVP candidate.
MASCONOMET: The Chieftains started two freshmen in the North final: Cam LaGrassa and Sam Nadworny, so you know they'll be back next year. Also shout out to pitcher Erik Sibbach, who struck out plenty of batters and always helped me catch up in the scorebook if I got stuck in traffic.
PEABODY: As a huge football devotee, I smiled every time Brendan Smith's fellow linemen stood up to cheer for him when he strode to bat. There's truly no brotherhood in sports like the offensive line.
PINGREE: Jaylon Richardson and Drew Botta are two best players on the North Shore that you may not have heard of.
SALEM: Sophomore Jack Doyle had a breakout season, hitting .411, and will be the Witches anchor gong forward.
SALEM ACADEMY: Hats off to Jacob Redican, Waldy Sanchez and young Jacoby Tarasuik for helping their team win the charter school state title.
ST. JOHN'S PREP: Seniors D.J. Pacheco and Sam Belliveau were everything you want in your leaders: Clutch, skilled, selfless. It's cliche to say but it's no wonder a team with two guys like that won a North championship.
SWAMPSCOTT: Love the way Connor Correnti played the catcher position, like a quarterback in total command at all times.
###
