GLOUCESTER -- The Gloucester High boys hockey team did something it hadn't done in 17 years Wednesday night: sweep a season series over Marblehead for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
A strong third period enabled the Fishermen to prevail, 7-3, at Talbot Rink and snap Marblehead's five-game unbeaten streak. It was their third victory over the Headers in as many contests this winter.
The final score doesn't tell the story of how competitive the game was. The hosts held a 4-3 lead before scoring three times in the final six minutes to move to 10-2 on the season.
"We played good and did exactly what we needed to going into the third," Marblehead coach Chris Wells said, his squad now 4-5-1. "We got to within a goal and we had pressure on them; then the last six minutes we let up a shorthanded goal, hung our heads a little bit and they just took it to us down the stretch. It was frustrating because we played well and worked so hard.
"We just got two-and-a-half good periods instead of the three we needed to play against a team with firepower like that."
The Fishermen played Marblehead twice each season since 2010, and the Headers had taken at least one point or a win in each of the previous dozen seasons. Heading into this season, Gloucester had not beaten Marblehead since the 2017-18 season but now has a three-game win streak in the series.
"It's tough to beat a team three times in a single season; that's something to be proud of," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "They're a great program, well-coached, a lot of character and always scrappy. They were scrappy again tonight and gave us some trouble, but I was really impressed with the way we finished in the third period."
Gloucester had a two-goal lead heading into the third period, but Marblehead got some momentum back early in the frame. Chris Locke made it a one-goal game when he forced a turnover in the offensive zone and finished on a backhand tuck to cut the deficit to 4-3.
There was controversy a short time later as the Headers thought they had the score tied just over two minutes later with a goal from the slot, a sequence in which the puck looked like it clearly crossed the goal line. But no goal sign was signaled by the officials and Gloucester turned it into an odd-man rush that was turned aside by goalie Griffin Winter (21 saves) after Marblehead started to celebrate what they thought was a goal.
"That was a tough break," admitted Wells. "I was told neither referee saw the puck go in. But sometimes you catch tough breaks and you have to move on from it. It's just a tough one when a shot almost goes all the way into the back of the net and it's disallowed."
Gloucester's Jack Costanzo made it 5-3 with 5:57 to go, then Joseph Orlando and Colby Jewell capped the scoring in the final four minutes.
Gloucester opened up the scoring in the middle of the opening frame when Jack Delaney, playing his first game after missing the previous nine with a shoulder injury, scored from the right circle on a 3-on-2 break. Marblehead answered less than three minutes later with defenseman Hogan Sedky going top shelf from the left circle to make it 1-1, where it stood after one period of play.
Emerson Marshall gave Gloucester the lead back early in the second and Aidan Donald made it 3-1 in the middle of the frame with a nice net crash. But Marblehead again had an answer as Lyndan Dyer snuck behind the Gloucester defense, which got caught too deep in the Marblehead zone, and scored on a breakaway to make it 3-2.
The Fishermen, however, left the period with momentum as Brett Cunningham banked one in off the back of the goalie's leg from behind the goal line.
Gloucester 7, Marblehead 3
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead;1;1;1| 3
Gloucester;1;3;3| 7
1st Period: G, Jack Delaney (Jack Costanzo) 7:46; M, Hogan Sedky (Connor Jalbert) 10:00.
2nd Period: G, Emerson Marshall (Delaney) 2:22; G, Aidan Donald (Costanzo) 7:36; M, Lyndan Dyer (Sedky) 9:08; G, Brett Cunningham (Marshall) 12:23.
3rd Period: M, Chris Locke (un.) 5:03; G, Costanzo (un.) shg, 9:03; G, Joseph Orlando (Drew White) 10:45; G, Colby Jewell (Costanzo) ppg, 13:05.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 21; G, Nick Tarantino 19.
Records: M, 4-5-1; G, 10-2.