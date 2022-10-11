SALEM — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that the Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion is being cited on behalf of a Marblehead man appealing his 2012 conviction for murdering his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn but full-term son in Salem.
Peter Ronchi is serving consecutive life sentences without parole in the May 2009 deaths of Yuliya Galperina, 42, and a son she was due to give birth to within a week. A jury found that Ronchi had stabbed Galperina at least 15 times, leading to both her death and the death of the unborn child.
Her bloody body was discovered the following morning by her older children, who were 8 and 2 at the time. They wandered the corridors of the complex until spotting a man getting off an elevator, and asked him for help.
Ronchi is asking the court to overturn both first-degree murder convictions. “This is a manslaughter case, which the Commonwealth dressed-up as a murder case,” his lawyer, Neil Fishman wrote.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday.
Massachusetts courts have, since 1984, recognized that a viable fetus can be considered a person in homicide prosecutions.
But Ronchi’s appellate attorney, Maine lawyer Neil Fishman, argues the court should now reverse that precedent, partly in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health.
“At what point, if ever, a fetus attains personhood for the purposes of the law of homicide is too profound, consequential, and controversial a question to be left to the few unelected members of this court,” Fishman argues in his brief. “The people of the Commonwealth should decide.”
That brief was filed before the Dobbs decision in June — but a month after that ruling, Fishman filed an additional brief in which he cites the U.S. Supreme Court decision as a further basis to support his argument.
Prosecutors say the long-held position of the state’s high court is already aligned with state law and there is no basis to overturn a nearly 40-year-old legal precedent.
“Recognition of a viable fetus as a ‘person’ has firm roots in case law and there is no reason to depart from established precedent in this case where it was undisputed that the fetus would have been capable of life outside the womb, but for the defendant’s actions in stabbing the victim multiple times and leaving her in a pool of blood on the living room floor,” assistant district attorney Marina Moriarty wrote in her brief to the court.
The district attorney’s office argues that Fishman’s other claim, that Ronchi did not intend to kill the unborn child because none of the stab wounds struck the fetus, only Galperina, is meritless.
“The defendant obviously knew that by killing the visibly pregnant victim he would achieve his goal of also killing the baby; it is axiomatic that an unborn child cannot survive without its maternal life source,” Moriarty wrote.
“The victim was a week away from her due date when she was stabbed; the medical examiner testified that the fetus was ‘full term’ at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and over 19 inches; and the victim’s obstetrician reported that the pregnancy was uneventful and the fetus had been in good health.”
The argument was one of several advanced by Fishman in support of the appeal.
Galperina, a single mother of two living in the Salem Heights apartments on Pope Street, and Ronchi, a Cornell University graduate who worked as a massage therapist and lived in Marblehead, had started dating about two years before the murder.
Ronchi, the beneficiary of a significant trust fund, had previously been married and had two older children. Earlier in the couple’s relationship, he said, he and Galperina had agreed not to have children, and had even broken up when she previously thought she was pregnant in 2008.
Prosecutors alleged that Ronchi did not want to be a father again when he went to Galperina’s apartment on the night of the murders, May 16, 2009, with a hunting knife.
They introduced evidence that Ronchi rarely took Galperina out, instead visiting her late at night, mainly for sex, and that he’d failed to tell many others, including a woman he’d had dinner with earlier that night, that he was dating her and about to become a father again within the week.
They argued that he’d brought a knife with him to what likely would have been his last late-night visit to the apartment before she was scheduled to gave birth six days later on May 22.
Ronchi, who took the stand in his own defense, contended that he’d brought the knife for protection because of his concerns about safety at the complex.
Fishman argues that the prosecution of Ronchi was “unfair,” and that Ronchi had been subjected to “belittlement and crazy-making” by Galperina.
“The defendant was an extraordinarily stressed, seriously mentally ill person, who had been repeatedly subjected to Galperina’s extraordinary provocations,” Fishman contends.
He also accused the trial prosecutor of “character assassination and portraying Ronchi as a “spoiled narcissistic brat” with a trust fund.
“What difference does it make that the defendant was independently wealthy? What difference does it make that he generally visited Galperina at night when she was presumably more available for sex? What difference does it make that he had a warm friendship with a woman who taught at his kids’ school? What difference does it make that he maintained that friendship while Galperina was pregnant? What difference does it make that he was generous with his ex-wife? What difference does it make if he was comparatively less generous with Galperina? This was already a detestable crime. Arousing the jury’s anger against the defendant essentially annihilated his presumption of innocence and made impartial deliberations virtually impossible,” Fishman wrote.
Moriarty disputed that.
“Although the defendant claims that ‘examples in the record are ubiquitous’ of the (prosecution) ‘portraying the defendant as a spoiled narcissistic brat,’ he does not cite a single line of transcript to support his assertion,” she wrote.
