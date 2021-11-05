BEVERLY — A program originally started by music legend Dolly Parton to help her struggling hometown a quarter of a century ago is coming to the North Shore.
Pathways for Children has joined with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to begin offering books for preschool-age children at no cost to families. It will now be available to children from newborn to age 5 in Salem, Beverly and Peabody.
One Peabody mother of two, Sahar, said she first saw something about the Imagination Library on social media, and was excited when Pathways let her know they were bringing it to the North Shore.
Sahar, who did not want to give her last name, said she regularly scours the sale racks at Target and Walmart for books for her son, 2, and daughter, 4 (by the time her daughter was old enough to start visiting the library, COVID-19 had come along).
After learning that children who have experience with books at home do better in school, she was eager to make sure both of hers had that advantage as well.
“If that’s something that’s going to make them stand out or enjoy learning or broaden their horizons, I’m going to do it,” she said.
The organization began offering the program earlier this year on Cape Ann, where approximately 700 children in Gloucester alone now get a book each month, according to Pathways spokeswoman Zoe Cohen. The program has also been made available to families in Essex, Rockport and Manchester since January, thanks to CARES Act funding, Cohen said.
The expansion into Salem, Beverly and Peabody was made possible through private donations, she said.
About 900 families on Cape Ann and in Salem, Beverly and Peabody are participating in the program so far, according to Cohen. There is funding available to help up to 2,000 families.
Parton, whose career as a singer and songwriter spans six decades, grew up in the impoverished Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee in the 1940s and 1950s. According to the Dollywood Foundation, Parton was inspired to start the program as a tribute to her father, who, though he worked throughout his life, was functionally illiterate.
Gloucester-based Pathways for Children serves more than 2,500 children and parents on the North Shore and Cape Ann, with educational and support services, activities and other programs aimed at addressing economic and social inequality.
The Imagination Library, however, has no income restrictions.
Children enrolled in the program will receive a free book each month until they turn 5. The books are for keeps, with the idea that a family can build a library of books, and share activities such as reading out loud or bedtime stories.
The books are age-appropriate, starting out with simple board books with pictures.
Sahar said she is interested to see what the experts recommend for her children.
The Imagination Library has a panel of advisors, including librarians, teachers and authors, who meet each year in Parton’s hometown of Pigeon Forge to select books to add to the program, according to its website.
The books are shipped out to each child once a month. Cohen said the program also helps children understand concepts like how mail works.
Sahar, who reads to both children at bedtime and often during the day when they need some time to unwind, said it also is a time for her to have conversations with them.
She wishes it had been available when she was a young child. Sahar developed her love of reading in fourth grade, when she read the first Harry Potter book.
Parton launched the program in 1995 with the idea of helping the community where she grew up. It eventually began to serve the entire state of Tennessee. By 2000, her program had grown to include schools across the country and in the past two decades to include children in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. It has distributed 167 million books around the world.
A documentary called “The Library That Dolly Built” was released in December.
“Pre-reading activities are critical to help children thrive in their earliest years and to set them on a path to being confident and capable learners for a lifetime,” said Eric Mitchell, Pathways for Children president and CEO. “We are not only giving out books — we are gifting a legacy of literacy to the next generation.”
Families can sign up for the program at www.pw4c.org/dolly-partons-imagination-library.