For years, Kim Driscoll battled the housing crisis from her desk at City Hall and planning offices across the street. Now, she’s seeing the same battle across the Commonwealth’s other 350 cities and towns as the state-wide fight to create housing moves to the next phase.
North Shore Realtors, a local association of real estate professionals, held its “Spring Forum” legislative breakfast at Hawthorne Hotel earlier this month. Driscoll, now four months into her career as a lieutenant governor, highlighted the housing crisis as well as programs coming together at the state level to fight it.
Driscoll, alongside Gov. Maura Healey, claimed the state’s highest seats of power in January as the country’s first all-woman governorship, after enjoying a landslide win against Republican challenger Geoff Diehl and Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed last November.
Taking the podium at the Realtors event, Driscoll said she appreciated the break in commute for the day, as a drive to the Hawthorne beat the one into Boston by a long-shot. She also said the state of Massachusetts, just like her home city of Salem, is a victim of its own success.
Driscoll recalled the battles she faced in Salem to make zoning changes that supported housing creation — policies that were routinely decried for concerns over density, increases in traffic and infrastructure demand, and more. Many of those fights continue under a new administration as the projects — like the Leefort Terrace rebuild off of Memorial Drive — continue to move forward.
But because of the climbing cost of construction, it’s no longer as simple as just building new homes once the permits hit, according to Driscoll. When private developers can’t cut it on their own, partnerships and state programs like the “Housing Development Incentive Program” (HDIP) are key to save projects “where the numbers can’t pencil out,” she said.