SALEM — A meeting of the City Council was held on April 3, 1973, to fill a vacancy in the office of mayor of the city of Salem.
Eighty-seven ballots later, Salem had its next leader: City Council President Jean Levesque, who vacated his role as an elected councilor and served as acting mayor from that point. He would go on to win his first of five elected mayoral terms on Nov. 6, 1973.
Today, Levesque’s legacy in Salem is emblazoned across the Community Life Center on Bridge Street. It started, however, with a marathon meeting.
“He took over his own term from the beginning of 1973,” said Salem City Clerk Ilene Simons. “There was no special election, because... back then, it was a two-year mayor, so it happened in the last half of that person’s term.”
That person was Judge Sam Zoll, who was twice elected as mayor of Salem in 1969 and 1971. He served as mayor until a judicial appointment ended his second term early in the spring of 1973, according to Simons.
Records of the meeting that saw Zoll replaced were recently made available online thanks to a sweeping digitization effort of City Hall records. Records of the council’s activity in 1973 and 1974 can be viewed at bit.ly/3DUAVPX. The meeting that opened balloting begins on page 117. The second meeting, upon which only two ballots were needed, appears on page 136.
The meeting opened with a reading of Zoll’s resignation letter, read into the record by Clerk Augustine Toomey.
“I submit herewith my resignation as mayor of the city of Salem effective at four o’clock in the afternoon of March 28, 1973,” the letter from Zoll read. “Please inform the City Council of this action and convey to them my deepest appreciation for their understanding and cooperation during the course of my administration.”
The City Council then had a task: Pick someone to be mayor. It took six votes for someone to win a majority of the council, meaning six councilors needed to agree on a single person to leave and take over the corner office.
It ultimately took 87 ballots across two meetings before the matter was settled in Levesque’s favor.
Balloting opened with three councilors getting two votes each and five others earning a single vote. A leader emerged on ballot 2 when Levesque earned three votes, while councilors Joseph Ingemi, George F. McCabe, and Joe O’Keefe each earned two votes.
From there, with each iteration, councilors shifted their votes. Ballot 3 saw O’Keefe lead with three, while ballot 4 saw Ingemi lead with three. Ballot 5, McCabe got the trio.
Voting continued for nearly three hours. Near the close of business on night one, Levesque was consistently leading — but never reaching a majority. Ballot 82 saw him with four votes, while ballots 83 and 84 had him tied with Ingemi, three votes each. Ballot 85 ended the night with, again, only three votes for Levesque.
The meeting adjourned, and another was posted the following morning to continue the voting on April 5. After that, it only took two ballots:
Ballot 86: Levesque 5, McCabe 2, John Burke 1, Ingemi 1, O’Keefe 1, Edmond Perron 1.
Ballot 87: Levesque 6, Perron 2, Ingemi 1, McCabe 1, O’Keefe 1.
“The president declared Jean A. Levesque to be the new Mayor of Salem,” the record then reads. “Councilor (Michael) Ruane moved that the election be made unanimous. It was so voted.
“Councilor (Richard) O’Keefe moved for immediate reconsideration, hoping it would not prevail. Motion was denied.
“Mayor Jean A. Levesque was sworn to the faithful performance of his office by City Clerk, Augustine J. Toomey.
“Mayor Levesque thanked all the members for the Council and asked for continued cooperation.
“On the motion of Councilor Perron the meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m.”
