SALEM — In 2006, Neil Harrington, just a few years into his town manager role in Salisbury, sent a lengthy email in reply to then-freshman Mayor Kim Driscoll on ways to balance Salem’s underwater budget. After outlining numerous possible options — including some drastic changes to staffing and benefits for some city unions — he closed the email with a request.
“Please keep this confidential,” Harrington wrote. “I wouldn’t want my friends in the teacher and firefighter unions to get upset!”
In 2023, the firefighter’s union — which has endorsed Harrington in his bid for mayor this year in a special election with Dominick Pangallo — didn’t respond to a request for comment on this story, but the teacher’s union is upset at the revelation.
The email surfaced recently on local social media accounts, and Harrington, in an interview, confirmed the authenticity of the May 15, 2005 email. He said it was written to Driscoll, who had called him as a friend and former employee while he was mayor, because she was in a quandary on how to balance the budget with the dire financial situation she had inherited.
“The vast majority of those suggestions I stand by as the things the city at the time should’ve looked at,” Harrington said. “Some of the suggestions were radical, I’ll admit. But she was facing a deficit.”
Throughout her years in office, Driscoll frequently championed her administration’s early efforts recovering from a mounting financial crisis left behind by Salem’s 49th mayor, Stan Usovicz. Since then, the city has experienced major growth in a much more positive direction. and Driscoll was easily re-elected four times.
In his email to Driscoll, Harrington said he was following up “to our brief conversation last week” regarding the city’s fiscal 2007 budget. “I offer the following suggestions for turning over every stone in your attempt to balance the budget. You may have considered some or all of these measures, but it’s worth taking a hard look at every opportunity.”
Among the 10 items Harrington listed, he suggested eliminating “the mandatory personnel funding clause in the Fire Dept. contract and eliminate the 2-on, 5-off work schedule.”
“The only thing that Stanley did that made any sense was to try to cut back the Fire Dept.,” Harrington wrote. “The truth is that the city does not need to keep several stations open 24 hours a day. If you look at the number of working fires in Salem in a year, it does not justify a 95 (or even 75) person department with minimum guaranteed overtime.”
He suggested Driscoll also “research how and when the City Council adopted ... what percentage of retirees’ health insurance is paid for by the city.”
“I believe cities and towns can opt to pay as little as 50%,” Harrington wrote, “but I don’t know if you can grandfather current retirees in, and then vote to reduce the % that the city pays for future retirees. It’s worth looking at.”
Then, he suggested Driscoll “look to pro-rate the number of sick and vacation days to the number of work days that a teacher has vs. what other city employees have.”
“It makes no sense to have teachers, who work on 185-day contracts, be entitled to 15 sick days and 4 or 5 weeks vacation time when they only work a portion of the year,” Harrington wrote. He also pushed that Driscoll “develop a strategy for reducing sick-leave buybacks.”
“My initial reaction was probably something you can’t print,” said Ann Berman, president of the Salem Teachers Union, in an interview. “After that, my thought process was, ‘this is a gentleman who has negotiated teacher contracts when he was mayor.’ He should know that teachers don’t get paid through the summer.
“Four to five weeks vacation time? That’s unpaid time. I’m not sure where that came from,” Berman said. “We get paid for working 185 days.”
“I’d think first that he would know better, that that’s not what is happening,” she said. “Secondly, it solidified in my mind why we didn’t endorse Mr. Harrington for mayor, and made me definitely get rid of any doubt I might’ve had. I definitely don’t have doubts, now, that we’re endorsing the correct candidate.”
While saying that his ideas were radical but responding to a radical situation at the time, Harrington noted the special election was only days away.
“More concerning to me, frankly, is the circumstances under which that email was made public to certain people. There are only two parties that were involved in that discussion, and I certainly didn’t make it public,” Harrington said. “It’s unfortunate that the former mayor and other people have decided to interject themselves into this race on behalf of my opponent. But in the end, the people of Salem are going to make the decision about who their next mayor should be.”
Harrington and Pangallo, who was Driscoll’s chief of staff for 10 years, will face off Tuesday, May 16, to finish out Driscoll’s fifth four-year term in office, which ends in 2026.
