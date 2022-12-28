SALEM — A legal challenge to recount results in the 2nd Essex House district may have come too late, a judge suggested on Tuesday.
“Why did you wait so long?” Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler asked Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra’s attorney, Michael Sullivan.
It was one of many references by the judge to a weeks-long delay between the results of a recount that flipped the outcome from a 10-point win for Mirra to a one-point win for Kristin Kassner, a political newcomer from Hamilton, and the filing of the lawsuit late last Wednesday.
Sullivan, a former U.S. Attorney, told the judge that he and co-counsel at The Ashcroft Law Firm were simply trying to be as thorough as possible, later adding that they did not receive minutes of all of the recounts until the 19th.
By then, the new results had already been certified by the Governor’s Council and signed by the governor — something Kassner’s attorney, Gerald McDonough, argued shifts the job of deciding who will be seated to the House of Representatives itself.
McDonough, in a motion filed Tuesday after he was allowed to intervene, argues that the Superior Court no longer has jurisdiction over the issue. He offered a series of legal precedents dating as far back as 1808 to support his argument that Mirra’s claims should be dismissed.
“It’s a little bit too late,” McDonough argued.
He found an ally in Adam Hornstein, an assistant attorney general representing Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who said he believes that the court’s jurisdiction ended when the recount results were certified and that the procedure now would involve referring the dispute to a House committee.
Mirra’s challenge to the recount results alleges multiple irregularities in three of the six communities in the recently-redrawn 2nd Essex district, which now includes Mirra’s hometown of Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley, Ipswich, Hamilton and part of Topsfield.
The allegations include differences in the final count of ballots cast in Georgetown, Ipswich and Rowley; the decision to count half of a group of 10 ballots originally deemed “spoiled” in Rowley, an overseas mailed ballot that was not accompanied by an affidavit, and what Mirra contends are “drastic” differences between the signatures on voter registration cards and on the envelopes from 14 Ipswich ballots.
But Sullivan, in what he called an effort to “stage” the proceedings, suggested that Drechsler confine his review for now to just two Ipswich ballots and issue an injunction to stop Kassner from being sworn in next Wednesday.
On one ballot, disallowed as an “overvote,” a voter apparently wrote in the name of former president Donald Trump for any of the seats that had no Republican candidate, and then did so as well for the House seat before apparently realizing that there was a Republican candidate and marking the oval by Mirra’s name. The other ballot had a mark in the oval by Mirra’s name but which extended into the oval by Kassner’s name.
Sullivan argued that if the judge found that one or both of those ballots should have been counted for Mirra, the result becomes either a tie — in which case, he argued, Mirra should be allowed to remain in office pending a special election — or a win for Mirra.
“Your complaint is much broader than that,” Drechsler responded. “You allege a number of irregularities. I disagree that looking at two ballots is going to be dispositive.”
He also rejected the idea of letting Mirra remain in office pending the outcome, saying that the seat would remain vacant until the dispute is resolved.
And the proposal doesn’t take into account any potential challenges to the outcomes of recounts in Newbury, Hamilton and Topsfield that could be raised by Kassner in the course of a trial, the judge said.
“While I appreciate you’d love to try this in stages, we’re not going to do that,” Drechsler told Sullivan, explaining that he doesn’t want a scenario in which the results change, and then change again following a full trial.
Instead, the judge said he’d be willing to find a judge and session to try the case as early as next week — despite a full docket of pandemic-delayed trials slated to get underway in January.
That is, however, dependent upon how he rules on the issue of jurisdiction. Beyond that, the judge said, he needs to see what the evidence looks like — and whether there’s a likelihood of success on the merits.
To that end, he ordered the town clerks in Ipswich, Rowley and Georgetown to deliver all of the contested ballots to the courthouse by Wednesday afternoon so he can look at them for himself.
Lawyers for the three town clerks, two of whom are on vacation this week, agreed to make arrangements for that to happen — a complicated process that will involve bringing in registrars to witness the removal of the ballots from safes, and police officers to drive the ballots to Salem Superior Court to preserve the chain of custody of the documents.
