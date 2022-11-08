A winner in the 2nd Essex House race hadn’t been called as of press time Tuesday.
Republican incumbent Leonard “Lenny” Mirra and Democrat Kristin Kassner are vying for the seat that will represent Topsfield, Hamilton, Georgetown, Ipswich, Newbury and Rowley in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
Mirra, 58, lives in Georgetown. Along with running a family-owned construction business, he’s represented the 2nd Essex district on Beacon Hill since 2013. Redistricting has since shifted him into the new 2nd Essex district.
He previously represented Boxford, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac and West Newbury.
During a candidates forum last month, Mirra said protecting the Ipswich River and the environment, securing more funding for regional transportation and special education, and making the region a more affordable place to live and work are the main issues he hopes to keep tackling on Beacon Hill.
Kassner, 43, lives in Hamilton and is the planning director for the Town of Burlington. She also volunteers as vice chair of Hamilton’s Master Plan Committee.
At the candidates forum, she said she would support education, reproductive freedom, affordable childcare, eldercare, mental health services and housing initiatives if elected to the seat.
