SALEM — This year’s School Committee race is between two incumbents who want to continue their first four years of work, and two challengers looking to get into the fray.
Voters will only have three choices when they hit the polls on the four-way School Committee race Tuesday, Nov. 2. They include incumbents Amanda Campbell and Manny Cruz (the third seat is occupied by Ana Nuncio, who isn’t running for a new term), and challengers Beth Anne Cornell and Armerys Suarez.
The ballot still features a fifth name — Zachary Hall, of Broad Street — but he has since withdrawn from the race and is no longer running, he confirmed.
Campbell and Cruz are both in the race after winning their first four-year terms to office in 2017. The seven-member committee elects two sets of three members every two years for four-year terms, with the city’s mayor serving as chairperson and the seventh member.
“After the past four years almost, at this point, I just still feel really, deeply committed to the work,” said Campbell, a 34-year-old Daniel Street resident. “I’m excited in the direction and felt at first we made a lot of really hard decisions, and I’m really excited about the path we’re heading in. There’s more work to do.”
Cruz, a 29-year-old Grove Street resident, said he’s running again “because I want to continue to be a voice for our students, our parents, and educators on the committee.”
“The work we’ve done thus far as a body once I joined has been to address the educational inequities that drove me to run in the first place — for our students,” Cruz said. “Given all the progress we’ve made in terms of stabilizing the leadership in the district, activating student voice and then also doing the great work of the high school redesign, I want to continue to be a champion of our district.”
Cornell, a 48-year-old Briggs Street resident, said she’s running because of the energy she’s getting from “some of the changes I’ve seen over the course of the past two years, with the hiring of Dr. (Steve) Zrike.” She also ran in 2019, placing fourth in the race.
“I think the School Committee is really moving in the right direction, particularly around issues of equity and inclusion,” Cornell said. “I’m a person who really believes that equity and inclusion are the keys to successful learning, so some of the challenges we’ve had over the course of the 19 years I’ve been living here — but probably more specifically the past five to six years, I think we’ll start to turn around with a real focus on some of our underrepresented populations.”
Suarez, a Lafayette Street resident, didn’t respond to requests to participate in this story.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.