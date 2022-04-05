An unpredictable, heated School Committee campaign season will come to a close with Thursday's elections in Hamilton and Wenham.
Voters in the two-town school district have one incumbent and six challengers to choose from when they hit the polls on April 7. Five Wenham residents and two from Hamilton are in the running for three seats. Committee members Michelle Bailey, of Wenham, and Michelle Horgan, of Hamilton, are not seeking re-election.
David Polito, 48, of Wenham, is seeking a third term on the committee. He's eager to continue efforts to build a new elementary school in Wenham, as well as seeing the design of "a more robust sports facilities plan that's about to move into the fundraising, permitting stage."
"I really want to be around to help guide that process," said Polito, who is a middle school teacher. "We've put so much work into the back-end, getting to this point. Now, it's the fun stuff we're getting involved in."
Courtney Ashwood, a 45-year-old Wenham resident, who works as a benefits and human resources manager, said she's running because of how disruptive pandemic-timed remote learning has been for school children.
"The schools could use help," Ashwood said. "I’m a working full-time mom, so I don't have a ton of time from the hours of 8 to 5. But I’m happy to support the efforts of the schools for whatever they need to make up learning gaps, to track learning gaps, to update our woefully out-of-date facilities."
David Frenkl, a 74-year-old Wenham resident, said his run is tied to his children and grandchildren. With a background in business consulting, "the School Committee will be extremely active as a participant in the planning process, and I think I have experience doing that type of thing."
"There's almost no commercial tax base in Wenham. Things don't really get addressed not because nobody wants to do it, but because one committee stood in the way," he said. "You have to be experienced in bringing people together and actively seeking objectives that can be realized."
Amy Kunberger, a 40-year-old Hamilton resident, who is a graphic designer and college lecturer, said her run follows efforts volunteering at the Winthrop School, which she's enjoyed doing.
"The experience has been so nice, being inside the schools, getting to know people and getting to see how the educators and students work together in a real way," Kunberger said. "When I saw there were three seats up this year, I wanted to use my time to be involved and volunteer a little bit more."
Lauren Lambert, a 32-year-old Wenham resident, works in finance and human resources. She said she's running "because of my kids, because of the point we're heading in."
"We need to help them and make sure they're going in the right direction and have the fundamentals they need to move on," Lambert said. "Life can be extremely hard. Right now, the way our schools are going and the town is imploding, we need help."
Brian Scudder, a Hamilton resident, didn't respond to requests for an interview or provide information for a profile. In his campaign page on Facebook, Scudder said he wants to "develop policies to ensure our students will thrive in their school environment." He also wants to boost the district's fiscal standing and better unite parents with the system using their tax dollars.
"After two years of disruption," he wrote, "we owe it to the students to prioritize their educational needs more than ever."
Andrea Van Boven, a 64-year-old Wenham resident, who has a background in commercial real estate and Christian ministry, said dropping state rankings during COVID is what motivated her run.
"Our rankings, overall, are down now," she said. "That was the point that I went, 'whoa,' and I thought, 'no, I love this town. I love these people. I love children. I love education, and the children are our hope. Somebody needs to stand up and do something... I just felt, 'OK, I'm going to give it a shot.'"