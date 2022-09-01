SALEM — Three residents with public service under their belts in the Witch City are looking to take over for Paul Tucker as Salem’s state representative.
Three Salem Democrats are running for the 7th Essex district in the House: Gene Collins, a former member of the Planning Board and Board of Health; Manny Cruz, who is serving his second term on the School Committee; and Domingo Dominguez, who is in his third term as a City Councilor-at-Large.
The winner of the three-way race will go on to the general election in November, where there is no Republican challenger. Tucker, a former Salem police chief, is serving out the final months of his fourth term as he runs for District Attorney.
As a tenant of a Salem Housing Authority property, Collins is active in the tenant’s association and doing work to organize tenants into groups. But as the opportunity of a lifetime presents itself — an open seat in the Legislature — Collins wants to go bigger with his efforts, he explained.
“My approach has been as a grassroots person, a group-to-group campaign,” he said. “We have a great opportunity at this particular time to make a heck of an impact and do a lot of things positively for Salem, in terms of climate change efforts, in terms of schools, school choice, neighborhood revitalization.
“We’re going to have a change at the governor’s level, at the state level (with Tucker running for DA),” Collins said, “and we don’t know yet, but we might have a change in the mayor’s seat here in Salem.”
Collins alludes to Mayor Kim Driscoll, who is running for lieutenant governor. Should she advance to November and face the Republican candidate and win, it would trigger a special election in Salem for the first new Salem mayor and School Committee chairperson in 17 years.
Should either of Collins’ opponents win, that would also trigger a need to fill vacancies on the School Committee for Cruz or City Council for Dominguez.
Cruz enters the race “because I know how important it is for us to have experienced leadership on Beacon Hill that can tackle issues the residents care about,” he said.
“I’ve had the experience of working on Beacon Hill on statewide issues, but also as a local policy maker and someone who understands the impacts of what we do and don’t do on Beacon Hill,” said Cruz, who’s worked as a legislative aide. “We need a state representative here in Salem who’s going to be ready on day one to address the biggest issues Salem faces.
Dominguez had similar remarks when asked why he’s running for the seat: “Salem needs a strong voice that stands alone, doesn’t follow the crowd, but fairly represents all residents of Salem.”
“I have the experience as a three-term councilor-at-large. I have the local experience of representing the people,” Dominguez said. “I’ve been involved in so many areas and think we need to follow the strong representation we’ve had from the former state representative, in this case Paul Tucker, and previously John Keenan.”
All three candidates were asked to outline the biggest issue in Salem that requires a solution at the state level and how they’d rally their new colleagues on Beacon Hill to deliver results locally.
Collins: Climate change and protecting local waterways, which are vital to the region and state’s overall health. “We’re a small city, and we have an entrance problem. The only two ways that are feasible are water and rail.” With the ongoing offshore wind proposal building momentum, the project would allow Salem to revitalize its waterways through federal and state grants, he said, opportunities “that give us some opportunity to prepare Salem for the future.”
Cruz: Education, from the child care crisis and pre-kindergarten solutions to early college programs for high school students. “That’s something I feel very passionate about, because I know it isn’t just a level for closing academic achievement gaps and getting kids to their reading level. It’s also a level for economic viability.” Early college programs, meanwhile, are “a game-changer for our kids, and specifically those who have been historically underrepresented, underserved by institutions of higher education. Here in Salem, we have this opportunity to scale up early college, to offer a fifth year of high school to students.”
Dominguez: Housing, which is a statewide issue that plays out differently in each community. “I’ll be supporting bills that are before the Legislature,” he said, quickly identifying House bill 1401 (to get grants and tax credits, senior property administrators and owners must provide diversity goals and plans) as one he’d support. He’d also “work with the Senate delegation, in this case Sen. Joan Lovely and whoever might be mayor (of Salem) and local elected officials, so we can get together to find the tools” to solve the housing crisis.
Gene Collins
Address: 4H Pioneer Terrace, Salem
Age: 73
Family: Children Gene Jr. and Vanessa
Career: Public relations, personnel management, and later ran his own contractor business
Education: Cambridge College, with a master’s degree in business management
Elected office experience: None
Manny Cruz
Address: 73 Grove St., Salem
Age: 30
Family: Wife Vanessa, daughter Ivy Sofia (15 months)
Career: Advocacy director at Latinos for Education
Education: Northeastern University, with a bachelor’s degree in political science
Elected office experience: two terms on School Committee
Domingo Dominguez
Address: 18 Raymond Road
Age: 58
Family: Wife Belkis, children Genesis (32), Ezequiel (31), Janice (29), Joel (28), Noel (23), Debora (22), Lucas (18)
Career: Regional sales manager, IDT
Education: Lee University, bachelor’s in business
Elected office experience: Three terms, City Councilor-at-Large
