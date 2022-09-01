A six-way race to represent Marblehead, Swampscott, and part of Lynn at the Statehouse, will yield that district’s new lawmaker on Tuesday as a half-dozen Democrats go head-to-head. The winner will not have a Republican challenger in November.
Voters across those three communities will vote Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the primary election for the Eighth Essex district in the House of Representatives to elect a successor to Lori Ehrlich, who stepped down earlier this year after her appointment as a regional administrator with FEMA. In addition to the two towns, the districts includes Precinct 4 in Ward 3 and Ward 4 in Lynn, which is due to recent redistricting of the House.
The Democratic ballot Tuesday features Marblehead residents Jenny Armini, 8 Russel St.; Diann Slavit Baylis, 39 Ticehurst Lane; and Theresa “Terri” Tauro, 113 Jersey St. From Swampscott, it’s Tristan Smith, 376 Humphrey St.; Doug Thompson, 59 Winshaw Road; and Polly Titcomb, 53 Burpee Road.
Armini, a speechwriter by trade, reflected on raising two children when explaining her decision to run.
“I love my community, and with my son having gone off to college yesterday and my daughter soon to leave the house, I’m realizing the huge role the community played in helping me raise them,” Armini said in a recent interview. “The one way I can think of giving back is to serve the community.”
Baylis, an immigration attorney, said her experience navigating clients through “a very complicated bureaucracy” serves her well for the position of state representative.
“There’s a lot of work to do on issues, and I feel I have the experience, skills, and passion it takes to get the job done,” Baylis said. “One of the most important jobs of being a state representative is constituent services, where I’ll navigate my constituents through the bureaucracy of state government.”
Smith, a recent graduate of Suffolk Law School and head coach of cross country and track at St. Mary’s Lynn, said he’s always lived looking up to public service through his father James Smith, who served as a state representative to Lynn in the 1970s.
“Government, civic engagement, the belief that government is here to make peoples’ lives better... that was kitchen table talk for us,” Smith said. “This is really where I have a connection and think I can be effective.”
Tauro, a Marblehead town employee and president of the Marblehead Municipal Employees Union, said she has watched as “the polarization in the country and disparities in the wage gap grow.”
“I know I’m a coalition builder and a negotiator, and that I can put myself in the place of other people,” Tauro said. “I thought, ‘You know, I could do this.’ I can meet in the middle, I can negotiate, and I can get things done on Beacon Hill — because that’s what I do every day. I usually put out three union fires before someone does yoga in the morning.”
Thompson, CEO of Perfect Health in Woburn, said he’s running “to drive real, substantial progress on the big issues that matter to people here in Swampscott, Marblehead, and Lynn.”
“I’ll be fighting to make health care and housing and transportation more affordable, to fight climate change, ensure reproductive health freedom, and get special interest money out of politics,” he said, further pledging to not accept any money from lobbyists. “I’ve been a leader in calling for getting all lobbyist money out of this race.”
Titcomb, an attorney with a three-year term on the Select Board nearly complete, is running to secure “the next natural step in my civic engagement.”
“When this opportunity came up, I recognized that it doesn’t come up very frequently,” Titcomb said. “When I had to weigh whether to run for the Select Board, or not and to run for this office... I decided to run for this office. It’s the next natural step I felt ready for and had spent a lot of time gaining the qualifications for because of how infrequently the opportunity arises.”
All six candidates were asked to outline the biggest issue in their district that requires a solution at the state level and how they’d rally their new colleagues on Beacon Hill to deliver results.
Armini: “The state can actually play a pretty incredible role in fighting climate change, because the state can offer support to coastal structures and deal with the erosion from much more violent storms and rising seas. Then, there are policies the state can enact like electrifying transportation and bringing our building codes up — allow cities and towns to create much stricter building codes around the use of fossil fuels,” she said. There’s a lot that can be and is being done, “and that’s why our state set a goal of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.”
Baylis: “In this coastal district, there’s no greater threat to our quality of life and local economy than climate change. We need to address this problem with urgency.” Growing up in Haverhill, Baylis said she understood how vital the Merrimack River was to the city, “and how closely it was tied to industry such as fishing, tourism and recreation. I see the same similarities here in how the ocean and beaches in this region impact this district’s economy.”
Smith: “We’re an entirely seaside district. Storm surge does things now that it didn’t do 10 years ago. What we need to do is work on adaptation measures. We need to get money to shore up our seawalls, invest in some really complicated and creative solutions to sea-level rise,” he said. Ditching fossil fuels is a big part of that, but the process must also be equitable to all involved. “It’s impossible to say, ‘Everyone, you have to go buy an electric car now’ without buying the infrastructure for everyone to make it accessible.”
Tauro: “It’s obviously important to bring funding to the district. Environment is super important. Education is super important. But none of that is going to work unless we have democratic input from our residents and we listen to everyone, and we’re transparent about where their tax dollars are going,” she said. That’s critical at the state level. “I know some people are going to disagree and say it’s sea-level rise, and that’s a huge issue. But at the statewide level, (transparency is) the biggest thing — to just get transparent and know what we’re working with.”
Thompson: “There isn’t just one big issue facing this district.” He returned to his prior comment on what he will “be fighting for,” adding, “what I believe is the most important thing for voters to focus on is who is best prepared to be able to handle the multiple significant challenges we face.”
Titcomb: “(Economic inequality) is a fundamental issue that gives rise to and perpetuates each of the other seriously pressing issues in our district, which include climate change and mitigating climate change, the housing crisis, inadequate public transportation, disparate access to education, insufficient access to community services like mental health and substance abuse treatment. All of that, if it isn’t caused by economic inequality, it’s certainly perpetuated and made worse by it.”
Jenny Armini
Address: 8 Russell St., Marblehead
Age: 53
Family: Husband Michael, children David (19), Sydney (16)
Career: Speechwriter
Education: University of Virginia, bachelor’s in government; Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, master’s in public administration
Elected office experience: None
Diann Slavit Baylis
Address: 39 Ticehurst Lane, Marblehead
Age: 56
Family: Husband Angus McQuilken, children Matthew (19), Abraham (18), Alex (14), Peter (11)
Career: Immigration attorney
Education: Merrimack College, bachelor’s in political science; Suffolk University, juris doctor
Elected office experience: None
Tristan Smith
Address: 376 Humphrey St., Swampscott
Age: 26
Career: Recent college graduate, head coach of cross country and track and field at St. Mary’s High School, Lynn
Education: Salem State University, bachelor’s in science and political science; Suffolk Law School, juris doctor
Elected office experience: None
Theresa “Terri” Tauro
Address: 113 Jersey St., Marblehead
Age: 55
Family: Children Elizabeth (21), Bridget (18)
Career: Municipal employee, and president of Marblehead Municipal Employees Union
Education: High school
Elected office experience: Elected to various positions within MMEU, including president
Doug Thompson
Address: 59 Winshaw Road, Swampscott
Age: 55
Family: Wife Ingrid Strong, child Maya (18)
Career: CEO of Perfect Health in Woburn
Education: Boston University, bachelor’s in philosophical and sociological thought and medicine; Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, master’s in public policy
Elected office experience: None
Polly Titcomb
Address: 53 Burpee Road, Swampscott
Age: 41
Family: Children Ellis (10), Elena (8)
Career: Attorney
Education: University of Vermont, bachelor’s in philosophy; Northeastern University, juris doctor
Elected office experience: Select Board, one three-year term
