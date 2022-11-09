SALEM — Allison Christiansen walked out of Saltonstall School Tuesday afternoon, fresh from voting in the state elections and thinking ahead to what’s next.
If Kim Driscoll wins as lieutenant governor and Salem must elect a new mayor in 2023, what are your hopes for the city’s future? Christiansen expressed concern.
“A less contentious election than the past ones we’ve seen, because a lot of the local politics are rife with contention,” she said. “I’m just worried that it’s gonna embroil the city in a nightmare. But I do hope we get someone even more progressive than Kim.”
Driscoll’s win alongside Maura Healey Tuesday night sealed in place a big moment for the city of Salem: A new leader for the first time in 17 years.
But the moment is coming off a record-setting Haunted Happenings season, one that saw residents on the ropes as their city ballooned in population each day and night since August. Similarly, it comes three years ahead of Salem celebrating its 400th anniversary in 2026, which has spawned years and millions of dollars in projects to beautify Salem and its parks.
At 397 years old, Salem is at a crossroads for character. Those casting ballots Tuesday were talking about the future as they exited their respective polling places. Some were direct with their priorities, like dialing down Salem’s tourism draw.
“A million people came to Salem in October. My taxes just went up, and we have to go out of our way to just drive to get a coffee,” said Tom Darsney, outside of the Community Life Center after voting in Ward 2. “It’s too much. Salem is becoming way too big for what it is — it’s a small city. ... There’s a handful of businesses making great money, but the residents are getting killed.”
Others celebrated the Halloween revelry. Peter Tompkins, outside of Saltonstall School in Ward 5, said “it’s hard to think of something that we’re not doing well in.”
“Salem always draws a lot of people here,” said Tompkins, a former custodian at Salem State University. “It doesn’t matter what holiday it is — come to Salem to see all the historic sites.”
Christiansen said she wanted a greater focus on Salem’s history out of the next mayor. She lasered in on Pioneer Village, a living history museum opened in 1930 for the state’s 300th anniversary that has changed custody over the decades. Today it’s managed by the city, and a plan to swap it for Camp Naumkeag by Salem Willows has sparked intense debate from preservationists.
Pioneer Village opened with a full pageant of local history and extended reenactment of life in 1630. A ship modeled after the Arbella, which formalized the Massachusetts Bay Colony when it arrived that year, even made an appearance for the 300th. That led Christiansen to her dream for Salem’s future.
“I’d love to see a...1930 pageant like when it opened,” she said. “My dream dream... if I were Elon Musk today and not a jackass, I’d buy Pioneer Village and make it the best, a rival to Plymouth Plantation. I’d recreate the Arbella. I’d want to do that.”
She then targeted Camp Naumkeag, which opened in 1918 to support those hit with the Spanish Flu and later remained open as a tuberculosis camp — both opportunities for storytelling in Salem’s modern pandemic-impacted world.
Courtney Heath, speaking in Ward 2, said she wants to see “more priorities on historic preservation and thoughtful development in the city, just less big buildings. I don’t want to be the Rantoul Street of Salem.”
She wasn’t the only one rattled by Salem’s redevelopment storyline, which has been a major talking point in the last two mayoral elections in 2017 (versus Paul Prevey) and 2021 (versus Steve Dibble). Both saw Driscoll win handily, but both also sparked major rifts in Salem’s political landscape — to Christiansen’s earlier point.
Jeff Bellin, voting in Ward 2, said he worked on Driscoll’s first two campaigns for office in 2006 and 2010. He also later served as chairperson of Salem’s bicycle advisory committee before it quit en-masse several years back over Salem’s handling of bicycle planning, something Bellin put squarely on Driscoll.
Bellin’s first wish for Salem was “a new mayor,” something he outlined while detailing the disputes between he and Driscoll that led to the committee’s full resignation. He wasn’t the only one who found himself at odds with Driscoll’s leadership style over the years, however, as he noted his wife Laurie Bellin was dropped from the Historical Commission via lack of reappointment alongside chairperson Jessica Herbert several years back.
“I met with her, asked her straight out, ‘will you guarantee you’ll run new street designs by us (for bike planning discussions)?’ and she said, ‘no,’” said Bellin. “That’s when we met and decided to resign, for several reasons. One was, ‘why are all these people who are very busy and accomplished in our other lives spinning our wheels on a monthly basis, when a lot of what we feel like should be accomplished isn’t being heard?’”
That all said, Bellin added that Salem has transformed under Driscoll. He started by pointing to his wife.
“When we met, we were looking for someplace to live, and I thought ‘Salem,’” he said. “At the time, it was like ‘Salem has so much possibility,’ and some of it is realized. It used to be that nothing is open after 5, 6 o’clock. The fact is, it’s a much more vibrant city than it used to be.”
Tompkins was heavy with his support for Driscoll. But he also had a special connection to Driscoll through Salem State, where she first attended college in 1986. He said he could recall seeing the star athlete studying with friends as he walked through the old library building.
“I’m hoping and praying that whoever takes over for her follows a lot of what she was doing in the first place,” he said. “Everything has gone so well — new hotels, couple new eating places I’ve seen. Mayor Driscoll did a great job while she was here.”