Two Democrats and two Republicans are still running for former state Rep. Brad Hill’s vacant seat, although the House district — the 4th Essex — may very well disappear after next year, due to redistricting maps awaiting final approval.
On the Republican ballot are Robert “Bob” Snow, of Rowley, and Lisa-Marie Cashman, of Ipswich. Facing off on the Democrat ballot are Jamie Belsito, of Topsfield, and Darcyll Dale, of Hamilton. The primary is Nov. 2 with a special election Nov. 30.
Cashman, a Realtor, has more than 30 years of experience in international, national and state advocacy work and issues management. Over the years, she worked alongside state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and Hill to address constituent concerns.
While out campaigning, Cashman said she has spoken to numerous individuals concerned about various new housing developments sprouting across the county and their potential impacts on the water supply and environment.
“A lot of the towns’ water supply come from the Ipswich (River),” she said. “They’re experiencing water bans every year and it’s starting earlier and earlier. At the same time, we’re seeing development outpace the infrastructure. I am very much for smart growth and identifying responsible developments that seeks to benefit our communities with a positive impact and an eye on real affordable housing for all.”
Snow said the two issues he’s passionate about are water and electricity.
“I anticipate that we’re making this transformation to electric cars from internal combustion engines,” he said. “It’s going to move in very rapidly and we’re going to need to do it the right way. There are concerns with batteries — after they go through their life span of 10 years, how are we going to treat them due to the toxins in there? We may have a dramatic problem getting good clean water. At Ipswich River, there’s definitely going to be a problem if there’s a drought situation like there was a few years ago.”
Snow, who is retired, has been a Rowley selectman since 2008. In 2013, he led the town with cutting 2.5% of its budget in wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Last year, Snow was named chairman of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and serves as Rowley’s representative to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He’s also a Marine Corps veteran.
Belsito said she has worked alongside Massachusetts congressional and state lawmakers for years on policies regarding immigration, substance abuse, mental health to maternal and child health. Six years ago, she founded the North Shore Postpartum Health Advocacy Group with Tarr, Hill, and state Rep. Joan Lovely, D-Salem.
She ran against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton last year in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District.
“Coming off a congressional run, I’m plugged into issues facing our communities today,” Belsito said. “I hope to represent the people as they need to have a voice where decisions are being made. These smaller communities (in Essex County) are between 4,000 and 8,000 people with Ipswich being the exception. They need to have strong representation when working on issues such as the Ipswich River, equitable funding for public education, getting our business back while COVID-19 is here alive and well, seniors, mental health and making sure our communities thrive.”
Dale is a Hamilton selectwoman after previously serving on the town’s Finance and Advisory Committee. During her tenure, she has worked with Tarr and Hill to bring Hamilton Town Hall in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“I am running because I see this moment in history as an inflection point for our state,” Dale said via email. “We have arrived at a historic opportunity to make the changes that reflect the modern demographics, and to acknowledge that we all must begin to think differently; to learn, work, and play differently. Many business models will have to change because they will no longer work. We must make a rapid transition to renewables, protect our existing ecosystems, and look for opportunities to protect our democracy and encourage civic engagement.”
Dale works as an engineering liaison for Hamilton Prototype & Model, a research and development prototype consulting firm. Prior to that, she taught in the biology, chemistry, and physics department at her alma mater, Salem State University.
Hill resigned in September to take a seat on the state Gaming Commission. Currently, the 4th Essex seat in the House is empty and state officials are in the middle of redistricting.
The first redistricting proposal was released earlier this month. In that draft, the 4th Essex would be split up among five other districts. This scenario could cause issues for whoever wins the special election, as the remainder of Hill’s term expires in 2022. House candidates are required to live in their district for one year to get on the ballot.
Under the latest plan, Topsfield would be split between the 14th and 2nd Essex districts, while Ipswich would move into the 2nd Essex, along with Hamilton and Rowley. Wenham would be split between the 6th Essex and 13th Essex and Manchester would join the rest of Cape Ann in the 5th Essex.