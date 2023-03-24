SALEM — The city can go in one of five directions in 2023.
Witch City voters will decide a five-way race for mayor in a preliminary special election Tuesday, March 28, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The top two vote-getters will move on to a final special election set for May 16. Five well-known and politically established candidates are seeking to succeed Kim Driscoll, Salem’s 50th and second-longest-serving mayor. Driscoll resigned in January to become the state’s lieutenant governor.
The lineup:
- , Salem’s current acting mayor and a city councilor for all but the first two years of Driscoll’s mayoral career
- , Driscoll’s most recent chief of staff, and still an active member on city boards
- , a 14-year city planner who served six years on the City Council and tried unsuccessfully to unseat Driscoll in 2021
- , who served as Salem’s 48th mayor from 1990 to 1997 and city councilor for four years prior
- , who brings to the race decades of work in volunteer and grassroots-based community efforts, as well as the Not For Salem campaign that opposed many of Driscoll’s housing-related policies in recent years
The Salem News asked the five candidates to each outline their reasons for running. They were then asked a series of questions on the issues. See Page 2 for their answers.
STEPHEN DIBBLE
Age: 61
Address: 74 Moffatt Road
Family: Wife Jean; children Nate, Sam, Ben
Profession: “Full-time candidate trying to be mayor.” Senior planner of 14 years, owner of Dibble Parks for nearly two decades, currently working construction with family
Education: Bachelor’s in city planning, Salem State University
Elected office experience: 6 years, Ward 7 City Councilor
Leadership experience: Past senior planner in Salem, then owner of private company
When asked why residents should vote for him, Dibble opened by describing himself as “the only candidate bringing forward real solutions to create affordable housing, senior housing, higher paying job businesses, and to work on mental health, homelessness, drug addiction, and to significantly improve our schools.”
With a five-pronged platform for his campaign, Dibble is seeking to bring reforms to several parts of the city — like creating term limits for mayors who would no longer serve on and lead the School Committee, or re-establishing a past religious council to “work on social issues including homelessness, drug addiction and mental health.”
In discussing the housing crisis, Dibble pushed for the creation of more senior housing as a way to help put units of all varieties on the market as seniors vacate their current homes. To help lower residential tax bills, he called for stronger economic development, protecting Shetland Park’s current business-heavy setup, and more.
“If we do this a few more times, it’ll really help keep our taxes down,” Dibble said. “We’ve been ignoring our higher-paying job businesses. So I’ll have the planning department, instead of working with developers on luxury apartments, working with our existing businesses and growing our business sectors.”
NEIL HARRINGTON
Age: 66
Address: 61 Weatherly Drive
Family: Wife Sarah; children Sarah, Grace, Maeve, Hugh
Profession: Town Manager of Salisbury
Education: Bachelor’s in European History, Master’s in European History, St. Louis University
Elected office experience: 4 years as a city councilor, 8 years as mayor from 1990-1997
Leadership experience: Eight years leading Salem as mayor, then four as director of the Office of Unclaimed Property for the state treasurer’s office. Since, he’s served nearly 20 years as town manager of Salisbury
Neil Harrington has held the corner office before. He holds another corner office now. Because of both of these factors, he said, “I’m the right person at the right time for what the city needs.”
“I’m the most qualified candidate with the most direct municipal management and executive experience in the race,” Harrington said. “It requires a certain set of skills for the next mayor to step in on very short notice to be able to take over the reigns from a long-term mayor.”
One might argue that Harrington comes from a different era in Salem, one that largely predates the surging tourism interest in October that transformed under Driscoll. But there’s one important thing to note: Though Harrington has been focused on Salisbury for close to two decades, he’s never left Salem. The Witch City has been his home and heart the entire time.
“I’ve lived in Salem my whole life,” he said, “and followed what’s going on in local government religiously over the years.”
STACIA KRAFT
Age: 62
Address: 140 Federal St.
Family: Husband Michael; children John, Ilsa, Oskar
Profession: Professional singer
Education: Bachelor’s of Vocal Performance, New England Conservatory
Elected office experience: Two runs for City Council, one as a write-in candidate
Leadership experience: Grassroots community organization leader, with involvement starting or leading community gardens, the original inspiration for the Salem Flea, Leslie’s Retreat reenactments, and the Not For Salem campaign.
There’s one thing that causes Stacia Kraft to stand out in the field, she said: The fact that she’s the only one who isn’t plugged directly into politics. “We have four candidates with political experiences and attachments, and I’m a grassroots candidate who’s connected to the people and have been spending my time giving voice to their concerns.”
Kraft, also the only woman in the race, said the special election comes while Salem is at a crossroads and “facing a lot of issues.”
“It calls for bold and brave ideas, not more bureaucracy driven by career politicians,” she said. “People understand what I’ve been doing. They don’t have to imagine.
“I’d like to continue and be more effective for the people,” Kraft continued. “I’ve been effective in leading a narrative of the people, and I’d like to bring that all the way to City Hall — a different vision.”
ROBERT McCARTHY
Age: 58
Address: 148 Bay View Ave.
Family: Wife Kathy, children William, Jack
Profession: Acting Mayor, general contractor
Education: Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, University of Massachusetts Lowell
Elected office experience: 16 years, City Council
Leadership experience: Partner in T.F. McCarthy and Sons, LLC; member of the City Council for nearly 16 years, with three years as president, three leading the administration committee, three leading the ordinance committee, and three months as acting mayor by appointment of the City Council
Bob McCarthy has spent nearly 16 years watching the activity at City Hall from a seat on the City Council (he first ran in 2005, losing to Lucy Corchado, and then won his seat in 2007). As voters hit the polls next week, McCarthy will be wrapping up his third month getting a trial run in the corner office. His reasons for why rest in his family.
“It’s the same reason why I ran for ward councilor 17 years ago,” McCarthy said. “I wanted to give back to the city of Salem, to make it a place that had been so inviting to me and my young family and kids, to make sure Salem still offers all those same opportunities we were given when I first moved here and married my wife, who was a life-long resident.”
Now that he’s had the opportunity to take on the duties of Salem’s chief executive for a bit, McCarthy is keen on keeping the seat.
“I want to work to make sure we put all the correct policies in place, make all the correct decisions to make Salem the most inviting place it can be for anyone who’s trying to raise a family — to make sure they’re given every opportunity to do so,” he said. “I want to be part of that decision-making process as we move forward.”
DOMINICK PANGALLO
Age: 41
Address: 25 Buffum St., Unit 1
Family: Wife Kristin; children Aurelia, Lucy
Profession: Candidate for mayor; professional public administrator
Education: Bachelor’s in political science and theater, Bates College; Dual masters in Public Administration and Political Science, Suffolk University
Elected office experience: Ran for town counsel in New York in the distant past; otherwise, first-time candidate
Leadership experience: Co-founder of Salem Theater Company, managed multiple political campaigns, including once-state Rep. John Keenan; chaired Neighborhood Advisory Council as Driscoll’s chief of staff; still serving on the Retirement Board, Salem For All Ages, and as vice-chair to the Salem Democratic City Committee.
Dominick Pangallo has perhaps spent more time in Salem’s corner office than anyone else in the race. After all, the office next to Kim Driscoll’s was his for years. The mayor’s seat is one he knows by its shadow.
“We’ve had that very innovative style of leadership, and I don’t want to see us backslide and lose that,” Pangallo said. “So I’m running to continue that and ensure not just that we fix what isn’t working, but keep striving toward being a city that works for everyone.”
Pangallo, also the only school parent in the race, said his daughters are also a big motivator to his run for mayor. Or more specifically, “the future that would be ahead of them in Salem.”
“I really believe Salem is at a pivotal moment, and in this election, we’re making a decision — and it shouldn’t be a decision about going backward,” he said. “We need a mayor that shares that vision for the city and is ready to work on day one. I’ve been doing that work.”
