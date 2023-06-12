PEABODY — Lifelong Peabody resident Rochelle Agneta is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city’s next mayor.
Challenging incumbent and fellow Peabody native Ted Bettencourt as he vies for his seventh term in office, this is also the first time Agneta has run for an elected office.
“Peter Torigian was a postal carrier before he ran, and he was one of the greatest mayors of Massachusetts,” Agneta said, referring to the city’s longest serving mayor. “The love of his city is what drove him. I’m a business person and I love my city.”
Agneta, 56, has owned Salon CC at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street with her daughter Stephanie since 2014. Prior to the salon, she started her own heating oil company, Sunshine Oil, in 1996 and ran it for 18 years before selling it.
She’s coached youth sports for several years, and volunteered for many years teaching composting, gardening and other areas of earth science in elementary schools and has done workshops to help young girls aspire to become entrepreneurs. She’s also hosted fundraisers through her salon for cystic fibrosis, Boston Children’s Hospital and other organizations, and organized other charitable efforts.
Agneta, who graduated from Peabody High in 1984, is married to Michael Agneta (a 1981 Bishop Fenwick grad), and has two children, Stephanie and Tyler.
“Of course, everything’s going to change,” she said. “I have no problem with changes in Peabody, except I don’t think the changes that we’re going through right now are the correct changes.”
“I watch what happens in my city all the time,” she said. “I watch the City Council meetings, the School Committee meetings, and I just have to say there are a lot of decisions as a business person that I wouldn’t make, and I really believe that I can do a much better job.”
Agneta said Friday that she has the 50 signatures necessary to have her nomination papers certified, but she’s gathering a few more just in case before filing her papers with the City Clerk’s office.
Residents can take out nomination papers at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall through July 21. These papers must be returned by July 25 and certified nomination papers must be submitted by Aug. 8.
