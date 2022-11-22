All ballots in the race for the 2nd Essex seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives have finally been counted, putting incumbent Leonard “Lenny” Mirra 10 votes ahead of his challenger Kristin Kassner.
Kassner, a Democrat from Hamilton, is prepared to do a district-wide recount now that her campaign has filed papers for that process to actually begin, said campaign spokesperson Wendy Dabcovich.
“However, we will confirm this after Thanksgiving, after the team convenes and comes to a final decision,” Dabcovich said.
Mirra, a Republican from Georgetown, secured his lead with Georgetown counting its nine overseas ballots and one provisional ballot Monday, which gave both him and Kassner five more votes apiece.
Overseas ballots are available to actively deployed military members and their dependent family members or to U.S. citizens living abroad, according to the secretary of state’s website.
While three contested provisional ballots remained uncounted in Ipswich last week, the state ruled Monday that they were invalid.
This leaves Mirra with 11,754 votes and Kassner with 11,744.
John Olds, a spokesperson for Mirra’s campaign, said last week that Mirra had begun gathering signatures for a petition for a recount.
Mirra wouldn’t need a recount to win, but Olds said Tuesday the campaign is still evaluating its options.