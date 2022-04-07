The Anti-ABC squad all punched tickets to the shared Hamilton and Wenham school committee, while incumbents were unseated on the Hamilton Select Board in this year’s town elections.
Voters in Hamilton and Wenham hit the polls Thursday in the two towns’ annual elections, where each town’s select boards and the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District Committee saw contests for open seats.
In the two-town School Committee race, incumbent David Polito topped the field with 1,385 votes. Finishing second behind him was David Frenkl, with 1,338 votes, and Amy Kunberger finished third with 1,318.
In Hamilton’s Select Board race, incumbents Darcyll “Darcy” Dale and Rosie Kennedy were handily defeated by challengers Tom Myers, who took first, and Caroline Beaulieu, who finished second to capture the last open seat.
The elections closed out a hostile political season, where social media discussions within closed groups — including an “Uncensored” page created by Parler Chief Operating Officer Mike Hebert, a Hamilton resident — have sparked controversy and heated debate in meetings for the groups and their members.
For that, an overwhelming percentage of those exiting the polls Thursday were hesitant to or declined to talk about how they voted.
One person exiting in Hamilton, who declined to be named, said they were “not happy that the [chief operating officer] of Parler impacted town government.” Another leaving in Wenham said “there’s conspiracies around election security. I’m not for it.”
The School Committee race in particular drew heavy attention for apparent partnerships that formed. That included a team of three symbolizing their alphabetical status as “ABC” candidates, with many connecting their runs to Hebert: Andrea Van Boven, Brian Scudder and Courtney Ashwood. Of those candidates, Scudder finished fourth with 959 votes — 360 shy of securing the third open seat. Ashwood finished behind him with 947, and Van Boren with 759.
Some exiting the polls Thursday indicated they voted for an apparent second three-person alliance of Polito, Frenkl and Kunberger, a concern expressed during the season by Lauren Lambert. She said ahead of the election that it felt she was running against two teams of three. She finished seventh, with 191 votes to her name.
Doreen Lockland, a Hamilton resident, said she split her School Committee votes between ABC and non-ABC candidates after reading up on them individually and trying to see them outside apparent alliances. That’s because she noticed that, ultimately, each candidate had the same end goals for what they’d do if elected.
“I listened to everything they said, and it sounded like they were saying good things. Everyone here is committed to the same things,” Lockland said. “Once people get together on the boards or committees, they’re going to work to accomplish the same things.”
In Wenham, a two-person race for a single Select Board seat saw newcomer Peter Clay top challenger Deirdre Pierotti, 498 to 343. Clay will now take over for Catherine Harrison, the board’s current chairperson serving a one-year term after the resignation of Jack Wilhelm a year ago.
Hamilton’s ballots had an uncontested race for Planning Board, and an attempted write-in candidate fell far short of securing one of three open seats. With 295 write-in ballots reported at 9 p.m. and 1,473 blanks, the three balloted candidates — incumbent William Wheaton, and challengers Emil Dahlquist and Elizabeth Herr — all got in with between 840 and 1,063 votes.
HAMILTON-WENHAM SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Pick no more than three
David Polito (I) 1,385 20.1%
David Frenkl 1,338 19.4%
Amy Kunberger 1,318 19.1%
Brian Scudder 959 13.9%
Courtney Ashwood 947 13.7%
Andrea Van Boven 759 11%
Lauren Lambert 191 2.8%
HAMILTON SELECT BOARD
Pick no more than two
Tom Myers 819 28.3%
Caroline Beaulieu 788 27.2%
Rosie Kennedy (I) 660 22.8%
Darcyll “Darcy” Dale (I) 632 21.8%
WENHAM SELECT BOARD
Pick one
Peter Clay 498 59.2%
Deirdre Pierotti 343 40.8%
HAMILTON PLANNING BOARD
Pick no more than three
William Wheaton (I) 1,063
Emil Dahlquist 985
Elizabeth Herr 840
Blank 1,473
Write-In 295
