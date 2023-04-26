PeabodyTuesday
Police were called to John Larson’s Service, 289 Lynn St., for a deer struck by a vehicle. The DPW was called for the deceased deer and the officer is standing by for the DPW.
A caller notified police, at 8:43 a.m., that a party had passed out in the parking lot of Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive. The female was transported by Atlantic Ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of CVS, 174 Main St., at 11:52 a.m., after an employee asked officers to check a silver SUV, with its windows smashed out, in the parking lot, and the male occupant had a knife. The officer spoke with the two occupants who told him the male had found the knife and was cleaning it. They were both eating McDonalds food. The officer confiscated the knife. No further action.
The larceny of a firearm and a jewelry box brought police to 13 Overlook Trailer Park, at 2:30 p.m. State police will be sending a K-9, but it was unable to locate the firearm, a 9mm Ruger semiautomatic.
A caller notified police, at 4:38 p.m., of about 15 juveniles riding bikes on the roadway, swerving into oncoming traffic and causing a traffic hazard. The officer located the juveniles on Lake Street and advised them to stay on the sidewalk.
Police were sent to Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St., Apt. 317, for a past break and entry with damage. After an investigation, they summoned the 34-year-old male of 162 North St., Salem, to court to face charges of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony; larceny from a building and malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200.
A Bailey Terrace man contacted police, at 7:11 p.m., requesting a well-being check on his wife and two kids. He said he hasn’t heard from them in two days and is concerned. Dispatch placed a call to his wife. She said she was at a family member’s house and does not want her whereabouts known to her husband. She said she has a new protective order against him as of yesterday, but it has not yet been served. She said she does not need any assistance at this time. The husband was contacted and advised she does not wish to speak with him. He said he has an issue with her keeping the kids from him. He was advised to contact his local authorities.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A Bradlee Avenue resident reported at 4:20 a.m., that his English pointer was attacked in his backyard by three coyotes. The dog suffered minor puncture wounds and was taken to the vet for treatment.
A Kensington Lane resident called police, at 8:06 a.m., to report a stolen license plate.
A Mostyn Street resident came into the station at 2:10 p.m., to report 35 years of harassment. A report was taken.
Wednesday
A caller from a residence across from 664 Humphrey St., reported, at 2:54 a.m., that she could hear a coyote killing a dog.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were called to 500 Cummings Center, Apt. 4350, at 4:23 p.m., for a stolen EKG machine.
At 5:18 p.m., police went to 23 Mill St., to check the well-being of a male who had been sleeping in a vehicle for hours.
An officer was sent to Rantoul Street, at 7:16 p.m., to assist MBTA Transit police with skateboarders.
A cruiser was sent to Cabot Street toward the Salem line to run radar at vehicles coming over the line.
Wednesday
Police went to 600 Manor Road, at 2:07 p.m., for a tenant causing a disturbance in the office.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 600 Manor Road, at 2:48 p.m., for a party with a broken hand from a fall.
SalemTuesday
The theft of a motor vehicle or of motor vehicle plates brought police to 16 Shore Ave., at 4:14 p.m.
A report of threats made brought police to 45 Traders Way, at 5:34 p.m.
Police were called to 20 Palmer St., at 6:11 p.m., for a trespassing.
Reports of a disturbance brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Cedar streets, at 7:41 p.m.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Larchmont and Claremont roads at 8:30 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 7:31 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 47 Gallows Hill Road, at 8:54 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A larceny brought officers to 3 Cambridge St., at 9:18 a.m.
Police responded to 42 Ocean Ave., at 10:55 a.m., for a road-rage incident.
Police were dispatched to 350 Bridge St., at 12:43 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police responded to 27 Congress St., at 2:07 p.m. to report on a larceny.
DanversTuesday
An officer went to 9 Cherry Street, at 4:33 p.m., to speak to kids riding their bikes dangerously in traffic.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 55 Conant St., at 5:51 p.m., for a large snapping turtle in traffic.
An officer was sent to 2 Carter Lane, at 7:51 p.m., to speak with a party who was unhappy with the group home.
Wednesday
An officer was called to the Salem Five Bank, at 9:16 a.m., to take a report on a case of identity theft and fraud.
Police went to Glen Mobile Trailer Park, 200 North St., to arrest a 62-year-old male on a warrant.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to Angeli Hair Studio, 35 Elm St., at 2:47 p.m.
MiddletonFriday, April 21
An officer took a report of unemployment fraud at 4:27 p.m., at the police station.
A North Main Street party notified police, at 6:13 p.m., of taking the mother’s car due to her dementia.
Saturday, April 22
An officer was called to Peachey Circle, at 4:34 a.m., to assist in freeing a dog stuck between the wall and the chair lift.
An officer took a report at 2:50 p.m., of an identity theft.
An officer was called to the DoubleTree Hotel, Village Road, at 8:25 p.m., to take a report of “air dropped” threats and slurs. Danvers police were notified.