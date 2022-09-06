Jenny Armini was elected to the 8th Essex seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives during Tuesday night’s primary, according to unofficial results.
Without a Republican challenger on the ballot for November, Armini, of Marblehead, effectively secured the seat that represents Swampscott and Marblehead, along with Precinct 4 in Ward 3 and Ward 4 in Lynn.
Unofficial results Tuesday put Armini more than 300 votes ahead of Tristan Smith, of Swampscott, in a crowded six-way race. In third was Doug Thompson, of Swampscott. She also beat out Democrats Diane Slavit Baylis and Theresa "Terri" Tauro, of Marblehead, and Polly Titcomb, of Swampscott.
Armini, 53, will take over the seat left vacant earlier this year by Lori Ehrlich, who left when she was appointed to a regional administrator role with FEMA.
Ehrlich congratulated Armini in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
“I have no doubt that you will serve the fine people of the 8th Essex with honesty and integrity,” Ehrlich wrote. “There will be challenges ahead but if you do, you will find that representing this district is an honor that deepens over time.”
Amini is a professional speechwriter and received a bachelor’s in government from the University of Virginia and a master’s in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
She lives at 8 Russell St. in Marblehead with her husband Michael and children David (19) and Sydney (16).
This is her first time being elected to public office.
“With a large dose of sentimentality, I proudly pass the gavel to you,” Ehrlich wrote in her post.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.