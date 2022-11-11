SALEM — The process to elect a new mayor mid-term is coming into focus as Mayor Kim Driscoll readies to take office as Massachusetts’ new lieutenant governor and some notable Salem residents are teasing the idea of mayoral bids. But that process won’t be simple.
Driscoll officially takes office on Beacon Hill in early January. It remains unclear when she will resign the mayor’s seat, however. She hasn’t been available for interviews following her sweeping win alongside Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday.
Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll’s chief of staff in Salem, has already indicated he’s discussing a run, and now Neil Harrington, who served four terms as mayor from 1990 to 1997, is also thinking about it. Harrington confirmed to The Salem News that he sent a letter out “informing several hundred people that I am planning on running for mayor in the special election,” but said he isn’t yet prepared to make a formal announcement.
Harrington, who’s been the town manager in Salisbury for 20 years, was Salem’s 48th mayor, with Stan Usovicz then serving from 1998 to 2005 when he was eliminated in a preliminary election by Driscoll and second-place finisher Kevin Harvey. That general election on Nov. 8, 2005, was the last time Salem elected a new mayor.
City election officials say it’s unclear the last time Salem had to hold a special election for mayor, as the last time a mayor resigned — Mayor Samuel Zoll in 1973, to become a judge — didn’t require a special election afterward.
Meetings to set stage
The process to elect Salem’s 51st mayor will begin Monday at 6 p.m. with a City Council rules and orders discussion. It’ll then continue at 7 p.m. with a special meeting discussing the city’s rules for replacing and electing mayors and city councilors. A follow-up meeting is also set for Thursday at 6:10 p.m., ahead of the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.
“We’ve never had a special election like this before, not in my timeframe anyway,” said Ilene Simons, Salem’s city clerk. “We’re going to present a home rule petition to the council, basically on two different things that are connected.”
A home rule petition would need to be approved by the state Legislature. With Salem’s special elections rules last seeing an update in 1960, it must bring them up to date before holding an election, Simons explained.
The biggest issue there is time, according to Simons: If more than two candidates run, a preliminary election will be needed, and the 1960 standard for that is a 21-day window.
These days, Simons said, preliminary elections run closer to six weeks before a main election, giving the clerk’s office more time to handle early and mail-in voting, for example.
“I said, ‘That won’t work, because I can’t have a primary three weeks before an election,’” Simons said. “We’re changing that time frame to between six and eight weeks — no less than six, no more than eight.”
While home rule petitions often move slowly through Beacon Hill, Simons said officials have reached out to leaders and have a process in place to ensure the petition moves quickly, given the urgency of the transition.
Councilor as acting mayor
While the time frame for the elections need to be updated, so too does the process on replacing a mayor. Changes to those rules aim to make them gender-neutral, clear up a couple prior errors and more concretely formalize the overall process, which involves the City Council, according to Simons.
The 11-member council will also need to lose one member who will become the acting mayor.
The council is due to hold its inaugural exercises the first week of January, during which it routinely elects a new president and the sitting mayor presents the “State of the City” address. This time around, Simons said, the City Council may also elect an acting mayor from its members, who will then lose their City Council duties completely until an actual mayor takes office.
“When that person becomes acting mayor, during that time frame until such election and that person is sworn in as mayor, that body of the council is only 10 people,” Simons said. Votes requiring a supermajority of two-thirds of the council will now require 7 of 10 members as opposed to 8 of 11, and more-common 5-5 ties on other issues will mark a measure’s defeat.
While there was no special election in 1973, there was a City Council-appointed mayor: Jean Levesque, who was the president before the meeting and became acting mayor after more than 80 ballot-voting attempts concluded. Levesque would also go on to win his campaign for mayor in that November’s regular election, giving him less than a year as an acting mayor and eventually five full two-year terms as mayor, until 1983.
While Driscoll hasn’t yet resigned, her resignation would cause the City Council president — Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo — to fill the seat for immediate needs until the council can elect an acting mayor.
Upcoming meetings
- All four upcoming meetings will be held in person with added remote participation from the City Council chambers at City Hall, 93 Washington St., second floor. Remote participation is via Zoom, using the meeting details below. To call into the meeting, call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and enter the details below when prompted. Dial 9 to raise your hand to speak if the meeting opens to public comment, and 6 to toggle your mute when prompted by the meeting host.
Monday, Nov. 14: 6 p.m., Committee of the Whole regarding “City Council Rules and Orders” (Zoom ID 877 853 5257, password 161672); 7 p.m., Special Meeting regarding “an act (home-rule petition) relative to preliminary election dates and filling vacancies in ... mayor and councillor” (Zoom ID 867 7150 3100, password 535681).
Thursday, Nov. 17: 6:10 p.m., Committee of the Whole regarding the home-rule petition from the second meeting (Zoom ID 871 8930 5473, password 504202); 7 p.m., Regular Meeting (agenda to be set on Tuesday; Zoom details not yet available).
