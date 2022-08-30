A series of high-profile endorsements for one candidate has led to battle lines being drawn between the four women and two men in a local state representative race, just a week ahead of the state primary next Tuesday.
Four of the six candidates competing for the 8th Essex district — which covers Marblehead, Swampscott and part of Lynn — in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary aligned to issue a joint statement Aug. 29, in response to U.S. Sen. Ed Markey's decision on Aug. 24 to endorse candidate Tristan Smith, of Swampscott. The election will effectively determine the outcome of the race without a challenger from another party on the ballot.
The statement from Jenny Armini, Diann Slavit Baylis, and Theresa "Terri" Tauro, all of Marblehead; and Polly Titcomb, of Swampscott, took aim at what they argued the endorsement represents: Resolute loyalty to the son of a close political friend and lobbyist; they also targeted Doug Thompson, of Swampscott, for funding a significant part of his own campaign.
"Endorsements are inherent in campaigning," the statement reads. "They become problematic when they surpass the professional relationship with an elected official (current or former) and evolve into a generational loyalty to one another's family that is maintained, if only in part, by significant financial contributions. However well-meaning, endorsements such as Senator Markey’s perpetuate the representational inequality in our political landscape and highlight the structural failures of our electoral process."
The four candidates call Markey's nod "the last in a string of endorsements from similarly situated public officials that have been rolled out over time" — former congressmen John Tierney and Barney Frank, former Lynn mayor and state lawmaker Tom McGee, and Lynn City Councilor Buzzy Barton.
"There is no Republican opponent in this race, and the six Democratic candidates all share substantially overlapping priorities and progressive values," the statement continues. "Under such circumstances, we cannot understand why such a high-ranking official would be compelled to influence such a unique and promising contest. At the same time, each of these endorsers have a long-standing professional relationship with Tristan Smith’s father, James Smith, a former representative and current owner/partner of the lobbyist firm, Smith, Costello & Crawford."
The statement also noted the Legislature has long been dominated by white men and just 28.5% of the representatives are women. They said such underrepresentation is due to "pervasive cultural and discriminatory practices that have historically inhibited women and other marginalized groups from running for office."
In response, Smith issued a brief statement Monday afternoon.
"I'm incredibly proud of the campaign we have run," he said. "I started off as a candidate with little name recognition. Today, my team and I have knocked on the doors of more than 10,000 voters throughout Marblehead, Swampscott, and Lynn, and I have met with hundreds of residents, elected officials, and former elected officials at the national, state, and municipal level, local housing officials, local chiefs of police, teachers, climate activists, and many others."
In regard to Markey's endorsement, Smith said: "I'm proud that I have earned the trust of so many people who have been legislators at many different levels, and know me and know the job, including U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, former congressmen Barney Frank and John Tierney, and former state Sen. and Lynn Mayor Tom McGee."
The joint statement also targeted Thompson over his campaign finances.
"Money in politics and progressive values simply cannot coexist," the statement reads. "This includes the ability of wealthy candidates to self-fund their own campaigns. Significant self-funding has been seen even in this district-level race; Doug Thompson has loaned and donated $41,000 to himself, more than some candidates have raised in total. The democratic process is undermined every time an electoral race is influenced by power that has any connection to money because the vast majority of the population does not have such political connections or resources available to them."
Asked to respond, Thompson issued a brief statement.
"I agree with my fellow candidates on many of these issues," Thompson said. "I support public financing of campaigns, which would be the ultimate equalizer. Campaign finance reform and limiting the influence of lobbyists is extremely important."