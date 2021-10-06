BEVERLY — Voters did not show much interest in the city’s preliminary election last month. But the final election on Nov. 2 is at least getting some attention from local civic organizations.
At least three groups have stepped up to host candidate forums. The Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce will hold two of them, one for mayor and one for the contested City Council races, while the Ryal Side Civic Association and Ward 2 Civic Association plan to hold “Meet the Candidate” events.
Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Gould said the organization decided to host the forums as a way for its members to connect with the candidates and ask them their positions on business-related issues.
“I felt it was really important as part of our advocacy on business issues that we help to educate our members as to who are the choices, what are their platforms and what do they stand for,” Gould said.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. The city is also holding one day of in-person early voting, on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. City Hall.
Voters will decide contests for mayor, city councilor at-large, Ward 2 city councilor, Ward 3 city councilor, Ward 6 city councilor, and Ward 4 School Committee. There are no candidates on the ballot for the Ward 4 School Committee seat, but Lindsay Ducharme and Jeffrey Silva have announced write-in/sticker campaigns.
The preliminary election on Sept. 21 drew only 7.1% of the city’s registered voters, the lowest turnout in recent history.
The two Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce forums will be held at REV Kitchen & Bar on Enon Street as breakfast forums starting at 7:30 a.m., with a cost of $20 to attend. Space is limited to 40 people. The mayor forum is Friday, Oct. 15, and the City Council forum is Friday, Oct. 22.
The Ryal Side Civic Association and the Ward 2 Civic Association have scheduled “Meet the Candidates” events. The Ryal Side event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ryal Side Civic Association at 7 Eleanor Ave. and will include candidates for mayor, city councilor at-large, Ward 1 City Council and Ward 1 School Committee.
The Ward 2 Civic Association will host the two candidates for Ward 2 City Council, incumbent Estelle Rand and challenger Kim Peckham, at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beverly Public Libraray.
“We want to have a fair platform, get the information out and get people involved,” Ward 2 Civic Association President Tiffany Collins said.
In addition to early voting and voting on Election Day, voters can apply for a vote by mail ballot at https://www.beverlyma.gov/817/Upcoming-Election.
Candidates in Nov. 2 Beverly city election
(in order of names on ballot)
Mayor —
- Michael Cahill, Esther Ngotho
- City Council At-Large (3 seats) — Julie Flowers, Brendan Sweeney, William Cosmas, Richard Tabbut, Hannah Bowen
- Ward 1 City Council — Todd Rotondo
- Ward 1 School Committee — Rachael Abell
- Ward 2 City Council — Estelle Rand, Kimberly Peckham
Ward 2 School Committee — Kenann McKenzie
Ward 3 City Council — Euplio Marciano, Steven Crowley
- Ward 3 School Committee — Kimberley Coelho
- Ward 4 City Council — Scott Houseman
Ward 4 School Committee — no names on ballot
- Ward 5 City Council — Kathleen Feldman
- Ward 5 School Committee — Kaarin Robinson
Ward 6 City Council — Dominic Copeland, Matthew St. Hilaire
- Ward 6 School Committee — Lorinda Visnick
- Incumbent
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.