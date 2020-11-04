WASHINGTON - Former vice president Joe Biden's pulled far ahead Wednesday afternoon as he added Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona to the list of states that President Donald Trump had won four years ago.
That put him close to clinching, just six electoral votes away as Trump, on the ropes, demanded a recount in Wisconsin and continued to insist that Democrats were somehow trying to steal the election because initial election night leads eroded as more votes were counted.
The president's campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop tabulation in Pennsylvania, putting legal muscle behind an unsubstantiated late-night claim that the longer the counting goes on, the greater the risk of cheating.
Democrats rejected the allegation.
"After a long night of counting, it is clear we are winning in enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden declared Wednesday afternoon, moments before the Associated Press and others declared that he had won Michigan's 16 electoral votes, with a lead of 61,000 votes out of 5.3 million.
He emphasized that he wasn't declaring victory yet. Not all news outlets were prepared to declare him the winner in Arizona, but if that remained in his column, he could win by taking any of four uncalled battlegrounds: Nevada, Pennsylvania Georgia and North Carolina.
"Only three presidential campaigns in the past have defeated an incumbent president. When it's finished, God willing, we'll be the fourth. This is a major achievement," Biden said, with Sen. Kamala Harris at his side in Wilmington, Delaware.
Trump remained out of sight through the day as aides issued mixed signals on the legitimacy of ongoing counts, insisting that Pennsylvania's entailed mischief while arguing for patience as straggler ballots arrived in Arizona, where AP and Fox News had declared Biden the winner overnight.
Late afternoon, Trump offered his huge Twitter audience an alternative narrative, claiming he'd won Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan. Whether that was sarcasm or misinformation was not apparent.
With Biden ahead by 93,509 votes out of 2.7 million in Arizona, Trump needed a plausible 57.7% of the 605,000 pending ballots to close the gap, argued his strategist Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump will win a second term "as soon as Friday."
"By the end of this week it will be clear to the entire nation that President Trump and Vice President Pence will be reelected for another four years," he said Wednesday afternoon.
Across a dwindling number of unsettled battlegrounds, elections officials and governors of both parties offered reminders that it's entirely normal to count absentee ballots after polls close, and often required by law.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, record numbers of voters chose to use mail ballots this year. Many states unused to the volume had warned that counting could take days. Some didn't allow counting to start until polls closed.
Flipping states Trump had won four years ago vastly improved Biden's prospects of reaching the 270 electoral votes needed.
In Wisconsin, he led by 21,000 out of 3.2 million votes when AP declared him the winner, putting 10 electoral votes in his column. Arizona has 11.
In Michigan, Biden aides saw an "insurmountable" lead, though it was just 37,000 out of 5.2 million votes by early afternoon.
Trump led in Georgia, though votes from Democratic strongholds around Atlanta and other cities were still pending.
"This is moving to a conclusion — and moving to a conclusion in our favor," Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters, suggested that by day's end the Democratic nominee might be able to declare victory.
The nation awoke to post-election night uncertainty in seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — with Trump insisting the contest was somehow being stolen because his initial lead in some states was eroding as more ballots were counted.
But vote tallies are never frozen at midnight on Election Day, or when one candidate is ahead, any more than a football game ends at halftime because one team likes what it sees on the scoreboard.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE," Trump vented in one of several factually deficient tweets that Twitter labeled as disputed or misleading.
Trump owes his presidency to close calls.
In 2016 he edged past Hillary Clinton by just 77,744 votes combined in three states:
— 10,704 votes in Michigan, a margin of just 0.2%
— 22,748 votes in Wisconsin, a 0.7% margin
— 44,292 in Pennsylvania, a 0.7% margin
Biden collected some 70 million votes, more than any candidate in history, and led Trump handily in the popular vote, just as Clinton had topped Trump.
That's no guarantee of victory under the Electoral College system, though. Each state gets two electors plus one for each U.S. House seat. The District of Columbia also gets three based on population.
Both campaigns spent the day jockeying for public opinion in the wake of Trump's unprecedented demand, at 2:21 a.m. from the East Room of the White House, to halt vote counting in order to avert some unspecified "fraud."
Halting the count would clearly violate state election laws that provide for post-Election Day tabulation of absentee ballots.
At 3:30 p.m., Trump campaign manager claimed the president had won Pennsylvania, where counting was far from over.
"We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math," he said.
He cited "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results" in explaining the decision to request a recount, which a candidate is entitled to do when the margin is less than 1%. But former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, suggested that won't do him much good, given the 20,000-vote deficit, noting that recounts in 2011 and 2016 shifted statewide tallies by at most 300 votes.
As for seeking to halt the counting in Michigan, Stepien complained that the campaign has not been given "meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."
He and Miller, briefing reporters throughout the day, offered no substantiation, legal or factual, to support their boss's contention of fraud anywhere, though the campaign blasted emails to supporters that echoed the president's allegations and stoked mistrust in ordinary post-Election Day ballot-counting.
"Just like I predicted from the start, mail-in ballots are leading to chaos" as Democrats "try to steal this election!" Trump claimed in one such email.
Trump's aides asserted that with 1 million mail ballots yet to be counted in Pennsylvania, he would probably end up with a 40,000-vote win. Early returns from Election Day voting showed Trump ahead. But Democrats were more likely to vote by mail, and counting of those ballots didn't start until polls closed.
"We know there are a number of pro-Trump, Trump country-type counties with a lot of ballots still being counted," Stepien said, implicitly conceding that counting would continue.
In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey likewise reaffirmed that votes will be counted until the counting is done.
"Pennsylvania will have a fair election, and that election will be free of outside influence," Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said in Harrisburg.