BEVERLY — The patio at REV Kitchen & Bar was the scene of an event that hasn't taken place in a long time in Beverly — a real live race for mayor.
Mayor Mike Cahill and challenger Esther Ngotho met Friday morning at the Enon Street restaurant in a forum hosted by the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
Ngotho is the first person to run against Cahill since 2015, but the competition came off as a friendly one during the forum. Ngotho told the audience that Cahill is actually the one who is responsible for her becoming more involved in the community. She said she went to City Hall about six years ago to speak to the mayor about an incident with police.
"He came out, he stretched out his hand, and that is the day he got me out of the lost and found box," she said.
Cahill appointed Ngotho to the Beverly Human Rights Committee, and Ngotho said she and Cahill "have worked together hand-in-hand to bring equity into the city and I'm really happy with that."
"We are friends but I still can criticize him," Ngotho said later. She added, to laughs from the audience, "And I think he can take it."
In fact, when the forum was over, the two candidates hugged.
Ngotho, who works as a nurse, told the audience that she was born in Kenya and likened her leadership style to a giraffe: "The giraffe is the tallest animal and is able to see very far," she said.
"Things are changing," she said. "We have a lot of problems here that need a new perspective, and this is the perspective that I would bring."
Ngotho mentioned several areas where she would like to see changes in the city. She said she would no longer allow developers to pay their way out of including affordable housing units in their new buildings. She would advocate for more public transportation and less emphasis on driving. And she would return trash barrels to the downtown.
"The first thing I'll do as mayor is bring the trash barrels back," she said.
Cahill, who has been mayor for eight years, said people love the fact that Beverly has "an urban feel in our downtown and a less urban feel in our neighborhoods." One of the biggest ongoing challenges, not only in Beverly but everywhere in Massachusetts, is affordable housing, he said.
Cahill mentioned several affordable housing projects in the works in the city, including the renovation of the Briscoe building into senior housing and the Anchor Point complex under construction on Sohier Road.
Still, he said, "We need to find a way to do more."
When asked about all of the new apartment buildings on Rantoul Street, Cahill acknowledged that people are "kind of done" with six-story buildings. He said the "next real opportunity" for growth is along the Bass River waterfront, an area that the city is planning to rezone to allow for residential and commercial uses.
"We need housing where people don't need a car trip for everything they do," he said, noting the area's proximity to the train station.
Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Gould said the forum, which was moderated by Salem News Editor David Olson, was the first candidates event hosted by the Chamber in two decades. The Chamber will host another forum, this one for City Council candidates, next Friday at REV Kitchen & Bar.