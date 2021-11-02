BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill won election to his fifth term in office Tuesday by fending off a historic challenge from Esther Ngotho, the first person of color to run for mayor in the city’s history.
Cahill easily defeated Ngotho with 72% of the vote, winning all six wards in the city. The unofficial margin was 5,861 votes for Cahill to 2,246 for Ngotho. The voter turnout was about 27%, four times higher than in the preliminary election in November.
“I’m grateful,” Cahill said at his election night party at REV Kitchen & Bar on Enon Street. “I love doing this work every day. I’m humbled and grateful and excited for the ability to keep at it for the next two years.”
Ngotho could not be reached for comment by The Salem News’ deadline. Cahill said she stopped by his election party to congratulate him.
“I want to thank Esther and congratulate her,” Cahill said. “I think she ran a strong campaign. She was positive and substantive. She brought a lot of enthusiasm out of people to support her and that’s a good thing.”
In other races, incumbent Julie Flowers topped the ticket in the at-large City Council race with 5,898 votes, automatically making her council president. First-time candidates Hannah Bowen (4,363 votes) and Brendan Sweeney (3,658) finished second and third to capture the other two at-large seats. Will Cosmas (3,062) and Rich Tabbut (1,460) finished fourth and fifth.
“I am incredibly grateful, humbled and honored to have earned the trust of Beverly voters,” Flowers said. “I promise to continue to work hard and collaboratively for you, every day.”
Estelle Rand in Ward 2, Steven Crowley in Ward 3, and Matt St. Hilaire in Ward 6 all won ward councilor contests. St. Hilaire knocked off Dominic Copeland, the city’s first Black city councilor.
In the Ward 4 School Committee race, Jeffrey Silva was leading Lindsay Ducharme, 495-404, in a battle of write-in candidates, but the city clerk’s office said there were still more ballots to count and the results were not official.
Cahill, 59, is a Beverly native with a long record of public service in the city, including 10 years as state representative and two years as a city councilor. This marked the first time since 2015 that he faced an opponent for reelection to the mayor’s office.
Voters at the polls on Tuesday praised Cahill’s handling of the pandemic, including his use of robocalls to keep residents informed.
“He showed really great leadership, better than at the state and federal level in some cases,” said Bre Quinn, who voted at the McKeown School in Ward 3.
Jim Garrels, who voted at the Centerville School in Ward 6, also mentioned Cahill’s handling of the pandemic. “I think he’s done well (as mayor),” Garrels said. “He’s very professional.”
Ngotho, a 57-year-old nurse, ran for mayor on a compelling personal story that included leaving her native Kenya to escape violence. She credited Cahill with getting her involved in the community by appointing her to the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
Joan Brooks said she voted for Ngotho because “we could use some more diversity and some new faces.”
“She has a very inspiring life story,” Brooks said after voting at the Centerville School.
Brooks said Cahill is doing a good job, but she worried about creating a “dynasty” by being in office for so long.
In the at-large council race, Flowers will take over as council president by virtue of being the top vote-getter for the three at-large seats. She will preside over a remade City Council with the departures of Paul Guanci and Tim Flaherty, two longtime councilors who did not seek reelection.
Flowers will be joined at-large by newcomers Bowen and Sweeney. Bowen, 40, is the executive director of the North Shore Community Mediation Center and serves on the Beverly Charter Review Committee. Sweeney, 26, works in the state budget office and is a member of the Beverly Planning Board and Beverly Cable TV Advisory Commission.
In Ward 6, which includes Beverly Farms and Centerville, St. Hilaire used a big fundraising advantage and deep roots in the city to top Copeland by an unofficial vote count of 1,051 to 771. Copeland edged St. Hilaire by three votes in Ward 6, Precinct 2, which is Centerville, but St. Hilaire won by 247 votes in Beverly Farms.
St. Hilaire, a former at-large councilor, raised $9,000 and also received $4,400 from a Super PAC with ties to Gov. Charlie Baker, whom St. Hilaire used to work for.
Copeland became the city’s first-ever Black councilor when he was appointed by the City Council in December to fill the Ward 6 seat of John Frates, who stepped down with one year left on his term.
Chris Dick said he voted for St. Hilaire after meeting him when St. Hilaire was holding a sign outside the post office.
“I think he’s done a pretty effective job of campaigning,” Dick said.
Brooks said she voted for Copeland to give the City Council more diversity, but also because she did not agree with St. Hilaire on the issue of taxes.
“He made a statement that our property taxes were too high,” Brooks said. “If you do well you should be paying more.”
In Ward 3, one of the city’s most diverse wards, Crowley topped Marciano, 623 votes to 372, in a match of two military veterans. Crowley will succeed Stacy Ames, who did not seek reelection.
Michael Patalano said he did not feel totally represented by either candidate, but voted for Crowley because of Marciano’s emphasis on lowering property taxes.
“I don’t mind paying taxes if it goes into my community,” Patalano said. “I want my community to thrive.”
Rand won reelection to a fifth term in Ward 2 by beating Kim Peckham, a Goat Hill neighbor of hers who was running for office for the first time, by a vote of 860 to 357.
Patrice Driscoll and John Hamilton, a wife and husband who voted at the Beverly Public Library, said they voted for Rand because they didn’t know much about Peckham.
“When doing my research I couldn’t find anything on her,” Driscoll said.
Three city councilors — Todd Rotondo in Ward 1, Scott Houseman in Ward 4, and Kathleen Feldman in Ward 5 — were unopposed and will remain on the council.
The other School Committee members — Rachael Abell, Kenann McKenzie, Kimberley Coelho, Kaarin Robinson and Lorinda Visnick — ran unopposed.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.